Today is the day, the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards nominations have been revealed.

After months of waiting, fans now know which of their favorite actors, artists, films and more have made the list for E!'s inaugural broadcast of the People's Choice Awards

While we are fans of every category that made the cut, movies have made a big splash over the past year that we're not-so patiently waiting to see which of the films nominated you decide deserves to take home the trophies in each area.

Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Deadpool 2 for example showed that superhero movies are here to stay and therefore they could clean up nicely at this year's show, which airs live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Dramas such as A Quiet Place, Red Sparrow and Adrift also caught our eye at the box office this year not to mention the magical world that is A Wrinkle in Time

Read

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Each movie is so different and unique that any of them could win The Drama Movie of 2018 category or in A Wrinkle in Time's case The Family Movie of 2018 .

Plus, who could forget the comedies that made us laugh throughout the year?

Summer favorites like Crazy Rich Asians and The Spy Who Dumped Me could really give earlier blockbuster comedies like Life of the Party and Love, Simon a run for their money.

Check out our complete list of nominees from every category here, and scroll through our gallery below to see which movies will be in the running for The Movie of 2018, The Comedy Movie of 2018 and so much more.

ESC: Black Panther Beauty

Marvel Studios

Black Panther

The Movie of 2018

The Action Film of 2018

Avengers: Infinity War, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong

Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Avengers: Infinity War

The Movie of 2018

The Action Movie of 2018

Incredibles 2

Pixar

Incredibles 2

The Movie of 2018

The Family Movie of 2018

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2

Marvel / 20th Century Fox

Deadpool 2

The Movie of 2018

The Action Movie of 2018

Emilia Clarke, Solo: A Star Wars Story

Solo: A Star Wars Story

The Movie of 2018

The Action Movie of 2018

Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades Freed

Universal Pictures

Fifty Shades Freed

The Movie of 2018

The Drama Movie of 2018

Ready Player One

Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc.

Ready Player One

The Movie of 2018

The Action Movie of 2018

A Quiet Place

YouTube

A Quiet Place

The Movie of 2018

The Drama Movie of 2018

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. and Legendary Pictures Productions, LLC.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

The Movie of 2018

The Action Movie of 2018

A Wrinkle in Time

Disney

A Wrinkle in Time

The Movie of 2018

The Family Movie of 2018

Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8

Ocean's 8

The Movie of 2018

The Action Movie of 2018

Love, Simon, Nick Robinson, Talitha Bateman, Jennifer Garner, Josh Duhamel

Ben Rothstein/20th Century Fox

Love, Simon

The Comedy Movie of 2018

Tag

New Line Cinema

Tag

The Comedy Movie of 2018

Game Night

Warner Bros. Pictures

Game Night

The Comedy Movie of 2018

Blockers

Point Grey Pictures

Blockers

The Comedy Movie of 2018

Aidy Bryant, Busy Philipps, Amy Schumer, I Feel Pretty

Mark Schafer/STX Financing, LLC

I Feel Pretty

The Comedy Movie of 2018

Jane Fonda, Book Club

YouTube

Book Club

The Comedy Movie of 2018

Melissa McCarthy, The Life of the Party

Life of the Party

The Comedy Movie of 2018

Uncle Drew

Creators League Studio

Uncle Drew

The Comedy Movie of 2018

Anna Faris, Eugenio Derbez, Overboard

MGM

Overboard

The Comedy Movie of 2018

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Lionsgate Entertainment

The Spy Who Dumped Me

The Comedy Movie of 2018

Mamma Mia

Jonathan Prime

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

The Comedy Movie of 2018

Crazy Rich Asians

Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros.

Crazy Rich Asians

The Comedy Movie of 2018

The Meg

Warner Bros. Pictures

The Meg

The Action Movie of 2018

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Marvel Studios

Ant-Man and the Wasp

The Action Movie of 2018

The Equalizer 2

Columbia Pictures Corporation

The Equalizer 2

The Action Movie of 2018

Dwayne Johnson, Rampage

Warner Bros. Pictures

Rampage

The Action Movie of 2018

Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Mission Impossible: Fallout

Paramount Pictures

Mission Impossible: Fallout

The Movie of 2018

The Action Movie of 2018

Chris Hemsworth, 12 Strong

Warner Bros. Pictures

12 Strong

The Drama Movie of 2018

Gina Rodriguez, Annihilation

Paramount Pictures

Annihilation

The Drama Movie of 2018

BlacKkKlansman, John David Washington, Laura Harrier

David Lee / Focus Features

BlacKkKlansman

The Drama Movie of 2018

Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Midnight Sun

Open Road Films

Midnight Sun

The Drama Movie of 2018

The First Purge

Universal Pictures

The First Purge

The Drama Movie of 2018

Natalie Portman, Annihilation

Peter Mountain/Paramount Pictures

Annihilation

The Drama Movie of 2018

Red Sparrow, Jennifer Lawrence

20th Century Fox

Red Sparrow

The Drama Movie of 2018

Breaking In

Will Packer Productions

Breaking In

The Drama Movie of 2018

The 15:17 to Paris

Warner Bros.

The 15:17 to Paris

The Drama Movie of 2018

Taraji P. Henson, Tyler Perrys Acrimony

Lionsgate

Tyler Perry's Acrimony

The Drama Movie of 2018

Shailene Woodley, Adrift, Movie

STX Entertainment

Adrift

The Drama Movie of 2018

Paddington 2

StudioCanal

Paddington 2

The Family Movie of 2018

Peter Rabbit

Sony Pictures

Peter Rabbit

The Family Movie of 2018

Hotel Transylvania 3

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Hotel Transylvania 3

The Family Movie of 2018

Sherlock Gnomes

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), Paramount Animation, Paramount Pictures

Sherlock Gnomes

The Family Movie of 2018

I Can Only Imagine

Kevin Downes Productions

I Can Only Imagine

The Family Movie of 2018

Show Dogs

Open Road Films (II), Riverstone Pictures

Show Dogs

The Family Movie of 2018

Early Man

Open Road Films (II), Riverstone Pictures

Early Man

The Family Movie of 2018

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

Warner Bros. Animation, DC Entertainment

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

The Family Movie of 2018

Christopher Robin, Ewan McGregor, Winnie the Pooh

Laurie Sparham/Disney

Christopher Robin

The Family Movie of 2018

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family)

Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Apple News , Movies , Black Panther , Awards
