Spoiler alert: Crazy Rich Asians is crazy good.

Adapted from Kevin Kwan's best-selling 2013 novel, the highly anticipated Crazy Rich Asians finally hit theaters on Aug. 15, giving fans a long overdue dose of Singaporean eye candy, thanks to director Jon M. Chu's vision. Oh yeah, and it just so happened to set the box office on fire, staying at No. 1 for three weeks in a row.

Though it's hard to believe based on their off-the-charts chemistry and respective commanding on-screen presence, this was the first studio film for leads Constance Wu and Henry Golding, with both stars instantly becoming the Internet's newest obsessions. But they are far from the only two actors in the movie to garner major buzz, with almost every supporting character getting a chance to shine.

To help feed your addiction to all things Crazy Rich Asians, and to celebrate the hit movie's three 2018 People's Choice Awards nominations, including Best Comedy, we've broken down all of your new crushes you'll be Insta-stalking like crazy for the foreseeable future...