SUNDAY, NOV. 11
ONLY ON E!

2018 Best of Summer Tournament: And the Winner Is...

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Mon., Aug. 27, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Claws, Niecy Nash

TNT

After weeks of fierce competition the day has finally come...it's time to announce our winner of this month's tournament!

Five competitors entered the ring last week including, Ocean's 8 and the royal couple of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They were both competing against Claws, Taylor Swift, and social media star Chrissy Teigen, but only one was victorious.

So, who took the crown this month and is officially the person, movie, TV show or more of summer? It's Claws!

Yes, the winner of our Best of Summer Tournament is TNT's hit dramedy starring Niecy Nash and her badass group of besties who can't seem to stay out of trouble. We are so impressed!

Read

The Second Act of Niecy Nash: How Getting On Changed the Claws Star's Path in Hollywood

Claws beat out the other four competitors with 41.67 percent of the votes and wow, just wow. We know that the end of our Best of Summer Tournament is bittersweet since it is also very close to the end of summer, but fear not we have more tournaments heading your way soon.

Tune back in next month when we begin a new tournament with new contestants and even more polls for you to vote on.

Thanks again for voting!

Watch the 2018 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards
Latest News
Jennifer Garner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Coachella 2017

Everything You Need to Know About Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross' Love Story!

Storm Reid, 2018 Black Girls Rock! Awards

Fashion Police

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross

Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross Reveal New Music and Another Baby Are ''Definitely'' in the Plan for Next Year

Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari 108

Kristin Cavallari Gets Emotional at Uncommon James Store Opening on the Season Finale of Very Cavallari

Kourtney Kardashian, KUWTK_1504

Kourtney Kardashian Announces She Is ''So Over Everyone and Their Bitchiness'' on KUWTK

Melissa McCarthy, The Life of the Party

Celebrate Melissa McCarthy's Birthday By Voting for Her Best Role So Far

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.