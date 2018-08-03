Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Happy birthday Tommy boy!
Tom Brady turns 41 years old today, making him the oldest quarterback currently playing in the NFL and the coolest dad around.
OK, his age doesn't really impact how cool he is, but continuing to do what he loves no matter what his age does make him pretty badass.
Over the years football fans, especially New England Patriots fans, have loved Brady and all that he does on the field, but what about his life outside of being a five-time Super Bowl champion?
Well, when the California native isn't on the field (and sometimes when he is) he is all about family.
The Patriots quarterback has three kids, John "Jack" Moynahan (with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan), Benjamin and Vivian (both with wife Gisele Bündchen) and he loves them more then he loves football AKA he loves them a lot.
In honor the of athlete's birthday we rounded up his sweetest moments with his children, because Brady being a family man is just another reason to love the GOAT.
Happy birthday Tom, your kids are adorable and we love you.
Instagram
Daddy's Little Girl
As Tom Brady gears up for another football season this summer he stopped to give his daughter Vivian a little love and clearly this one has her dad's full attention.
Instagram
Horsing Around
In July, the Brady bunch headed out of town for a family vacation and they couldn't look any happier on their horseback riding adventure.
Instagram
Goofballs
Brady celebrated Father's Day with a family dinner and lots of silly photos with his younger son, Benjamin.
Instagram
Group Hug
There's nothing sweeter than seeing the greatest quarterback of all time (he has five Super Bowl rings) get smothered in love by his three kids.
Instagram
Chill Dad
Even though it was springtime, Brady bundled up with Ben for a fun day outside...complete with a little training.
Instagram
Some Bunny Loves You
Tom Brady as the Easter bunny? Who would've guessed?!
Tom Vs Time/Facebook
Familia
The super sweet family was all smiles during one of Brady's episodes of Tom vs. Time.
Instagram
Chow Time
After playing in another Super Bowl, Brady took a little break with his family in February, complete with burger time and selfies.
Instagram
Win Or Lose
Even though the Patriots lost the 2018 Super Bowl, Brady had his support squad ready and waiting to cheer him up.
Instagram
Go Pats!
Ahead of Super Bowl LII, the Patriots QB posed for pictures with his whole family including wife Gisele Bündchen and oldest son John "Jack" Moynahan (from his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan), second born Ben, and daughter Vivian.
Instagram
Birthday Boy
The New England Patriots quarterback showed his second oldest son a little love on his birthday in December writing, "Happy Birthday to the sweetest 8 year old boy a mom and dad could ever ask for! So filled with love and joy! We are so proud of you Benny! And you shine a light that brightens our lives every day! We love you."
Instagram
Baking Buddy
Vivian was the ultimate sous chef as her dad made her biscuits before Thanksgiving and really, what can't Brady do?
Instagram
Hammock Life
The dynamic duo of Tom and Ben spent a November day swinging in a hammock together and we really wish we had some R&R like this in our near future.
Instagram
Wax On, Wax Off
Leave it to Brady to teach his son more than just football.
Instagram
Summer Fun
The Brady crew rolled around in the grass and enjoyed spending time together in June 2017 and it really does look like they are having a blast.
Instagram
Silly Bradys
Who says you're too old to make funny faces?
Billie Weiss/Getty Images
Parade Pops
When the Patriots headed back to Boston for their parade celebration after their 2017 Super Bowl win, Brady brought Ben along for the ride making him the coolest dad around.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Brady's Littlest Fan
Winning the Super Bowl in 2017 was great, but getting to celebrate with your daughter on the field is priceless.
Instagram
Good Luck Kisses
In 2017, Vivian gave her dad a big good luck kiss before he headed out for a game. Seriously, these two are so stinking cute.
Instagram
Fan Club
Brady's fans span near and far, but his biggest fans are his three kids and their "Brady" jerseys continually make us love them even more as a unit.
Instagram
Tree Fairy
Decorating the Christmas tree is twice as fun when you have your precious daughter helping you out...especially when she's dressed as a fairy!
Instagram
Vacation Mode
The 41-year-old football player loves to spend his off time with his adorable kiddos at the beach and we totally approve.
Instagram
Snuggles All Around
Come on, this is too cute.
Instagram
Beach Babes
This photo of Brady and Bündchen with their two kids on holiday is so sweet that it makes us a little jealous...OK, a lot jealous.
Instagram
Father-Daughter Moments
Back in 2015, Brady stopped to take in the scenery with Vivian and made us love him even more as a dad in the process.
Instagram
Kiss Kiss
Matching pajamas and kisses for everyone sounds like any dad's ideal Father's Day.
Instagram
Pancake Day
When the California native isn't playing football on a Sunday he is breaking out his cooking skills and making his kids pancakes. Sounds perfect to us.
Instagram
Mini Me
In 2014, Ben proved he is a mini version of his pops with his adorable matching ensemble.
