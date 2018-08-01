There's a new doctor in town and he's a looker!

Come season 15, Grey's Anatomy is adding a new doctor to their roster with Nashville alum Chris Carmack and we're already trying to think up nicknames for this cutie.

When he arrives he will be known as an "Ortho God," so perhaps his nickname will in fact be "Ortho God," or something a little more fun like McBlondie or McMuscles?

While we don't know how Carmack's character will play into the storyline this season we do know that he will be heating up the OR, but he's not exactly the first actor to do so.

Over the past 14 seasons of Grey's there have been a lot of handsome men who have performed surgeries and won over the ladies of Grey Sloan Memorial...not to mention all of the fans at home.