SUNDAY, NOV. 11
ONLY ON E!

Dakota Fanning & 29 Other Stars Obsessed With The Bachelor

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 9:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dakota Fanning

Graham Whitby Boot/startraksphoto.com

Celebrities, they're just like us...they are also addicted to the magic that is The Bachelor and The Bachelorette!

Even though we've been fans of the ABC franchise for years, nowadays watching the tweets that pop up with every new episode of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette is almost as entertaining as the drama and dates on the actual show.

While we're sure your BFF has great insight into the series, the best tweets and social media posts might be from celebrity fans, and there are a lot of them.

After 22 seasons of The Bachelor and 14 seasons of The Bachelorette you'd think the celebrity fandom with the romance reality series would die down but it hasn't.

In fact, in W magazine's latest issue, Dakota Fanning admitted to being a massive fan of both shows and we're right there with her.

"Yes! I'm obsessed with The Bachelor and The Bachelorette," she told W magazine when asked if she watched TV. "Some of the best TV I've ever seen was the breakup of Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin on last season's Bachelor."

Read

The Bachelorette Tours a Temple and Tackles the Top 2

The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin

ABC

Like us The Alienist star isn't always sure how much of the show is fake and how much is real, but that's what keeps us all coming back for more. "That's what I'm trying to figure out: With reality television, if it's all set up and fake, then they've got the greatest actors in the world," she added.

Fanning might be the most recent actress to open up about her obsession with the dating shows, but she's definitely not the only one tuning in season after season.

This week alone, Amanda Seyfried proved she's always loved the franchise by posting her reaction to Garrett's Fantasy Suite date on Instagram and Grace Helbig said on Twitter what we were all thinking when one of the final three men was let go before his overnight date.

Check out all of the celebs who have admitted to being die-hard Bachelor fans (we're looking at you Kaley Cuoco) below and make sure to tune in next week for the Men Tell All.

You know that's the second best episode of the season...besides Fantasy Suites, which did not disappoint!

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Photos

30 Celebrities Who Are Obsessed With The Bachelor

Watch the 2018 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Dakota Fanning , The Bachelorette , The Bachelor
Latest News
Glenn Close, Rose Byrne

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

26 Times Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Was the Most Precious Thing on Social Media!

Jennifer Lopez, Dinero

Celebrate Jennifer Lopez's Birthday By Voting for Her Best Music Video of All Time

Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Total Bellas_310

Daniel Bryan Fights Back Tears After Daughter Birdie Watches Him Wrestle on Total Bellas: ''It's Just Unbelievable''

Katie Holmes

Fashion Police

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Is Getting the Reboot Treatment, But Which Original Character Is Your Favorite?

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian's Cutest Couple Moments

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.