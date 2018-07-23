by Johnni Macke | Mon., Jul. 23, 2018 11:25 AM
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are one of the cutest couples in all of Hollywood...even if they rarely get photographed together.
Beginning in 2016, the now-married couple began sharing photos of one another on social media and we haven't looked back since.
In November 2017, the love birds tied the knot in New Orleans and proved they really are a perfect match.
Every moment these two spend together—beginning with when duo first started dating to their most-recent surprise trip to Venice, Italy—has made us major fans of them as a couple and of their love.
Over the years, the Reddit co-founder has wooed his wife time and time again and as a result fans of the tennis champion have quickly become supporters of the pair and all that they do.
Since we really can't get enough of these two semi-newlyweds we rounded up their sweetest photos below to ooh and aah over again and again.
Everyone needs a little love in their lives, so why not live vicariously through Williams and her main man?
They are seriously the cutest couple—complete with an even more adorable baby girl—and their happiness is too wonderful not to shine a spotlight on...trust us!
In July, the tennis champion wanted Italian food for dinner so her husband flew her to Venice, Italy. Talk about a dream date!
The adorable couple can't help but smile any time they are spending time with their adorable daughter Alexis Olympia and we can't blame them, she's so stinking cute.
In May, Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams jetted off to Paris to visit the zoo where they had their first date. They took their daughter along this time and they are just too cute.
The power couple looked stunning as they celebrated the marriage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in England in May.
Even though the duo was in England to celebrate the newly dubbed Duke and Duchess of Sussex, their gorgeous ensembles at the wedding and the reception had us thinking they were the royal couple for the night!
Every year the couple has a special day called Selexis day where it's all about them. In April, it was Williams' turn to plan the day and she had her husband go on a scavenger hunt that ended at a venue with his childhood friends, a live band and karaoke. Oh, and they recreated their wedding cake and ate it together since they never had a piece at their actual wedding. Pretty fun, right?
The happy couple stole the show as they stepped out for the premiere of Williams' HBO documentary series Being Serena in April.
The seven-time Wimbledon champion graced the cover of Vogue for their February issue and we're obsessed with the beautiful family moments that were captured on film.
In addition to cheering on his wife at as many of her tennis matches as possible, Ohanian takes in a ton of sporting events with Williams. Together they are all about Team USA, and it makes us love them even more.
When Williams isn't playing tennis she is participating in Spartan races with her closest friends and family, which of course includes her husband.
These two definitely clean up well and are always up for a fundraising gala.
In November 2017, Williams and Ohanian tied the knot in New Orleans and it was pure magic. The couple looked so happy throughout the night and we're still not over the Olympic athlete's gorgeous wedding gown.
In May 2017, the lovebirds took a trip to France. While there they took their romance up a notch while taking in all of the breathtaking sunsets.
Williams looked gorgeous as she stepped out at the 2017 Met Gala and showed off her baby bump for the first time alongside her then-fiancé Ohanian.
Get yourself a man who will carry you for no reason on a beach!
In February 2017, the Reddit co-founder posted this sweet shot dedicated to "My #WCW, every day," and we seriously can't get enough of these two together.
Early on in their romance the duo sported matching bear costumes at a party and it was bear-y cute...get it?
