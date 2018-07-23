It's Fantasy Suites day!

The current Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin, has narrowed down her pool of eligible bachelors to the final three with Garrett, Blake and Jason, which means it is time for Fantasy Suites.

As we get ready to see what unfolds on tonight's episode of The Bachelorette, which will take the final three men and their leading lady to the jungle paradise of Chiang Mai, Thailand, we can't stop thinking about who Becca will end up with when all is said and done.

Throughout this season there have been a few front-runners, two of which are still in the running, while others have definitely surprised us, therefore we're not exactly sure who the Minnesota native will get engaged to.

The real question however, is which man do you think will take home the final rose and win Becca's heart for good?

Becca seems to have a special connection with each of her remaining men, but only one man can become the winner of Becca's heart...unless she pulls an Arie Luyendyk Jr. and changes her mind once the show has wrapped!