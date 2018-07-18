Attention, foodies: Lay's is about to drop eight new potato chip flavors!

Yes, we said eight new flavors and boy, are they interesting.

On July 30, Frito-Lay is set to release a whole slew of new flavors that chip lovers and food daredevils are bound to enjoy. While some flavors are a little more mainstream like the Deep Dish Pizza, others are totally out there AKA the Fried Pickles with Ranch.

The coolest part however is that all of these new creations are a part of Lay's "Tastes of America" campaign, which means they are all tied to a popular regional dish from across the United States.

So what are all of these regional chip flavors you ask?

Well, for starters there is the Cajun Spice, which is from the Central Gulf. If jambalaya and blackened Cajun chicken send your taste buds to flavor town then this is the bag of chips for you.