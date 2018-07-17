SUNDAY, NOV. 11
ONLY ON E!

Rugrats Is Getting New Episodes! Which Character Will You Be Tuning in to See Back Onscreen?

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Tue., Jul. 17, 2018 8:41 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rugrats

Nickelodeon

Grab your toy screwdriver because Tommy Pickles is back, baby!

Earlier this week, Nickelodeon announced that not only is everyone's favorite baby and his OG crew coming back to the network with new episodes (it was greenlit for 26 episodes), but there will also be a new live-action movie to go with.

Of course, since a baby's gotta do what a baby's gotta do, Tommy will be reuniting with his BFF Chuckie Finster and Phil and Lil Deville when the new adventures begin.

Plus, his terrible older cousin Angelica Pickles will also be making an appearance. Fingers crossed Susie Carmichael comes back as well, because she was the only kid who could get Angelica to chill.

"Rugrats is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures," COO of Viacom Media Networks and interim president of Nickelodeon, Sarah Levy said in a statement.

Read

Which Nickelodeon Series Do You Want Revived ASAP?!

"What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: kids are fascinated with the world of babies. We can't wait for today's kids to meet Tommy, Chuckie and pals."

Now that we know that Rugrats is getting the reboot treatment we need to know which character is your absolute favorite from the series?

It premiered back in 1991 and ran for nine seasons ending a little over 10 years ago in 2006. We know it's been a while, but you never forget one of your favorite animated series, right? Yes, the answer is yes.

Cast your vote below for which of the original babies from the hit Nick series you've missed the most this past decade.

Oh, and get excited because even though we don't have a TV premiere date, Nickelodeon did say that the movie is heading to theaters on Nov. 13, 2020.

Rugrats Character Poll
Which Rugrats character did you miss the most?
40.6%
26.7%
2.0%
6.9%
19.8%
4.0%

Watch the 2018 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Nickelodeon , TV
Latest News
Hailee Steinfeld

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Luke, Botched 422

Transgender Patient Luke Hopes to Improve His Relationship by Fixing His Bad Chest Surgery on Botched

Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari_103

Jay Cutler Uses Precious Goats to Convince Kristin Cavallari to Check Out a New House on Very Cavallari

Amanda Seyfried, Mama Mia Premiere

Fashion Police

Sylvia Fowles

2018 ESPYS: Vote for Your Favorite Female Athlete of the Year

G-Eazy

Party Pics: Miami

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.