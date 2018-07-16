Game, set, match!

Wimbledon 2018 has officially come to a close, but we're still reeling from the amazing games—Serena Williams you're No. 1 in our hearts—and of course the tennis-approved looks from everyone in attendance.

After watching Germany's Angelique Kerber defeat Williams in the Ladies' Single Final on Saturday and then Sunday's Men's Single Final match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic (he won) and South Africa's Kevin Anderson, you'd think we'd be on tennis overload, but we're not.

In fact, we wish every week was Wimbledon, but not just because tennis on that level is totally entertaining. If we're being honest, we're a little more obsessed with the fashions that come from the crowds of people who flock to England to take in all of the matches every year anyway.

When it came to the fashions of Wimbledon 2018, our favorite celebrities and royals didn't disappoint. Each star looked summer ready (and tennis trophy worthy) while they enjoyed the two weeks of festivities all around the famed tennis grounds.

Since we already know who won on the court this year, the only question left to answer is which star shinned most off the court AKA who won Wimbledon's fashion game?