Princess Charlotte would approve.

Perhaps Melania Trump was influenced by the British monarchy. The first lady channeled major princess vibes in a gorgeous J. Mendel dress to a black-tie dinner in London this week. From the back, the off-the-shoulder neckline transitioned into a sweeping, floor-length cape—perfect for running in the wind...or at least dramatic arm movement. The pastel yellow fabric crisscrossed from the bust down to the waist until falling down into a pleated skirt. You have to admit: Formal wear is what the first lady does best.

Melania's wardrobe choices have not always gone so well. In June, the FLOTUS was criticized for wearing a jacket that read, "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" while visiting immigrant children near the U.S.-Mexico border. Her latest turn in a Belle-esque ensemble, however, is seemingly more fitting.