Captain America and Wonder Woman have more in common than their red, white and blue suits. The fans have spoken, and Chris Evans and Gal Gadot's characters are competing in the final round of the Ultimate Superhero Tournament, after knocking out Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in the close last round.

(And that's no easy task—just ask Thanos and Ares!)

In one corner, there's Captain America. Thanks to an experimental Super-Soldier Serum and "Vita-Ray" treatment, he now possesses unparalleled agility, endurance, durability, healing, reflexes, speed and strength. In the other corner stands Wonder Woman, the immortal Amazon princess. She was born with accelerated healing abilities, flight, superhuman strength and speed. The characters, both sworn to protect humankind, use similar weaponry, too; whereas Captain America uses a shield made from vibranium metal, Wonder Woman wears indestructible bracelets.

So who will be named the Ultimate Superhero? That's up to you.