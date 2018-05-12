SUNDAY, NOV. 11
Let's Celebrate Hollywood's Most Stylish Mother-Daughter Duos Ahead of Mother's Day!

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Sat., May. 12, 2018 5:00 AM

Mother's Day is almost here and we cannot wait to celebrate with the lucky ladies in our lives! As we prepare for tomorrow's holiday, we've been looking to our favorite celebrity mother-daughter duos for inspiration.

Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Philippe always inspire us with their unbreakable bond, uncanny resemblance and picture-perfect style. Dynamic duos like Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson have made us yearn to be bohemian babes for years. Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter have caused us to pull out our inner Sasha Fierce as we go shopping. Kris Jenner and her squad of daughters have taught us that you can find your fashion path no matter who you run with.

Photos

Mother-Daughter Magazine Covers

All of these mothers and their daughters are stylish. They have unique styles and personas that come through in their fashion choices. All of them are fierce, fabulous and fresh. And yes, we wish we could live in all of these stars' closets.

You can be a sophisticated style maven like Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise or trendy-to-the-max like Yolanda Hadid and her supermodel girls Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid. Either way turning to these celebs for their fashion know-how is a must…especially on Mother's Day.

Check out the most stylish mother-daughter pairings in the video above and photo gallery below. Vote for which dynamic duo's closets you envy the most!

ESC: Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon & Ava Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon has always been a style star and Ava Philippe has quickly followed her path. What we love most about these two is that in addition to looking like twins they have a way of rocking similar looks in very different ways. Think Southern Belles meet L.A. high-fashion.

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Yolanda Hadid

Instagram

Yolanda Hadid, Gigi Hadid & Bella Hadid

Trendy trio! When you come from a supermodel mom, you're bound to have super style. This is the case for Gigi and Bella Hadid who are always on trend with their looks. They got it from their mama and together these three are one of fashion's most-watched families.

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Beyonce

Courtesy: Beyonce.com

Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Carter

Come on, like you didn't see this one coming? Blue Ivy might only be six years old but she's already Beyoncé's mini me in style and sass. We turn to these two to see which bold fashion statement we want to try next on a regular basis.

Article continues below

ESC: Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith & Willow Smith

Opposites attract when it comes to the Smith ladies. Jada usually opts for sleek and form-fitting frocks and sexy ensembles. Her daughter Willow switches it up between feminine styles and more eclectic fun pieces and they both work.

ESC: Zoe Kravitz, Lisa Bonet

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Lisa Bonet & Zoe Kravitz

We can't get enough of this pair. Both Lisa Bonet and her daughter Zoe Kravtiz are uniquely themselves, yet they mirror one another with style and badass personas. We love their ability to make anything look sexy and modern.

ESC: Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Denim

SRPP / Splash News

Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber quickly took after her mom Cindy Crawford when she entered the modeling world. When you see them side-by-side it's like looking at magazine. Their style is sleek, chic and simple. We get a lot of retro vibes from them and jean-spiration and we're not mad about it.

Article continues below

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian

Fierce foursome! Keeping up with the Kardashian-Jenners when it comes to style isn't always an easy task. Each member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has their own sense of style and that's why we love them. Kris paved the way for her girls to be independent in life and fashion and we don't know whose style we love the most.

Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise

From the moment Suri Cruise was born it was like looking at a younger Katie Holmes. These two are attached at the hip and radiate girly vibes with their ensembles. Think a sophisticated ballerina on her night off. It sounds weird but it's so them.

Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Star On the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Goldie Hawn & Kate Hudson

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are the OG mother-daughter duo we've always followed. They are kindred spirits and have the same laid-back, free-spirit style as one another. It's like looking at a boho dream.

Article continues below

Brooklyn Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Anna Wintour

Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for Burberry

Victoria & Harper Beckham

The Brits do it better! The Beckham ladies are the definition of elevated style. Together these two bring minimalist fashions and neutrals to a whole other level. Plus, Harper brightens up her mom's style with pops of color and girly accents.

Moroccan Scott Cannon, Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey, Monroe Cannon, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2018

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mariah Carey & Monroe Cannon

Mimi and Monroe love twinning on the red carpet! Little Roe definitely follows in her mama's diva-tastic footsteps when it comes to looking glam at all times.

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Trooping the Colour 2017

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton & Princess Charlotte

They're royalty for goodness sakes! Everything that these two wear sells out almost instantly because when you're a royal your style is coveted from the moment you walk out. Plus, the Duchess of Cambridge has such an elegant style that is clearly already part of Charlotte's wardrobe.

Article continues below

Hollywood's Stylish Mothers & Daughters
Which fashionable mother-daughter duo's closets do you want to raid most?!
13.2%
10.5%
2.6%
5.3%
2.6%
13.2%
7.9%
0.0%
15.8%
0.0%
28.9%

