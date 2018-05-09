The Reputation Tour has begun. We repeat Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour is officially underway!

On Tuesday (May 8), Swift kicked off her Reputation Tour in Glendale, Ariz. and fans can barely contain their excitement over seeing the singer live. The "…Ready for It?" singer was also pumped for the first night of her world tour—her fifth tour to date—and told all her followers about it on social media before taking the stage yesterday.

Once the show actually began fans were in awe of the singer and songwriter and we don't blame them. Swift puts on one heck of a show and we're counting down until we can see her in concert, too!