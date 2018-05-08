BTS is everywhere these days. Seriously, if you haven't heard of the Bangtan Boys then you're missing out. The South Korean pop group/hip-hop singers are taking over the music world and you should take notice.

The boy band is made up of seven members who have been winning over fans for years (beginning in 2013)—and now America is on board. In fact, the group is about to release a new album called Love Yourself: Tear next week and it got us thinking about all of the songs and fun music videos they've already blessed us with.

In honor of their next album (out May 18)—not to be overshadowed by their teaser video for "Singularity," which was released over the weekend—we've rounded up the group's top 10 videos. We know they have way more than this to celebrate, but these official music videos are the best of the best.

Scroll through BTS' finest music videos below and vote for your favorite of all time. It'll be hard to choose, but we bet you can handle it.