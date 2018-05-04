Felipe Ramales / Splash News
Let's take a pause from Met Gala glamour to talk about fashion we can actually relate to.
This week, celebrities put their best spring step forward in bold minis, denim cutoffs and pastel jumpsuits. Priyanka Chopra has been a fashion tour de force while on the promo circuit, but the ensemble that really caught our eye was this purple Vivienne Westwood dress, which she paired with a matching bag and angular white sunglasses. Kind of '70s retro. Kind of futuristic. All very attention-grabbing.
Laverne Cox, Gabrielle Union and Tracee Ellis Ross also walked on the far side of the color spectrum, wearing bold colors worthy of many margaritas and al fresco dining.
If you prefer more neutral colors, this week's best dressed stars provided inspiration for you, too. Keep scrolling to find your favorite look.
Tracee Ellis Ross
This is an American Barbie moment! The Blackish star paired a hot-pink Esteban Cortazar dress with matching pumps and statement hoops, and we're here for it.
Lucy Liu
Looking good, Lucy! The Elementary actress looked prim and proper in a stark white-and-black ensemble with matching accessories.
Katie Jones/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Jessica Biel
The Sinner star attended day 1 of Variety's Actors on Actors Series in a lilac off-the-shoulder jumpsuit.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish
There's nothing funny about this ensemble. The comedian was all glamour at this week's TBS event.
Jamie Chung
The Christmas Office Party actress was summer goals in a voluminous top, denim cutoffs and accessories to die for.
Gabrielle Union
The Breaking In actress embraced the color in this Marc Jacobs fall 2018 look at the film's premiere.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Chloe Sevigny
The actress was outfitted in Prada for Planned Parenthood's 2018 Spring Into Action Gala.
Bella Hadid
The Chanel-clad supermodel was spotted leaving the Dior showroom this week. Perhaps she'll be wearing Dior come the Met Gala?
Laverne Cox
The Orange Is the New Black actress proved that orange-red will be the It color this spring.
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
Priyanka Chopra
The Quantico star has been making appearances on the promo circuit this week, but no look was more high voltage than this amethyst Vivienne Westwood number.