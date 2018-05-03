The biggest reveal was when Swift told fans that she would be performing past songs in addition to her current album hits off Reputation. On one of her Instagram stories last week she said she was "excited about playing stuff from Reputation," but also "excited about playing stuff from previous albums too."

She will be playing 10 classic songs from her previous albums and that means there are a lot of possibilities. The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer does have six albums to choose from, so where will she even start?

We could go old school and hear her belt out the words to "Tim McGraw" or "Teardrops on My Guitar" off her debut record to start. Next, we'd love to hear "Love Story" and "You Belong With Me" off of Fearless. Speak Now was full of hits like "Back to December" and "Mean" that would be so good in concert.

Her Red album was pretty amazing, so why not revive "We Are Never Getting Back Together" or "All Too Well?" Don't even get us started on 1989! We could listen to Swift perform "Bad Blood," followed by "Out of the Woods" and then "Style" on repeat every night.

Since Swift only promised 10 old songs in concert we have no clue which ones she will end up picking, but we'd like to hear from you on what she should do. Sound off in the poll below on which throwback track you'd like to hear in concert this time around and perhaps blast a little T.Swift in the background while you vote!