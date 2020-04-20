These Celebs' Look-Alikes Will Make You Do a Double Take on National Look-Alike Day!

Talk about needing to do a double take!

Today is National Look-Alike Day, a day that celebrates those who have an uncanny similarity to someone else and we've rounded up some of the most convincing evidence that some people look just like famous celebrities.

You're not seeing double, it's just that these celebrities have doppelgängers that look so much like them that it almost seems like they have a long-lost twin.

There is no doubt these mirror images have to fend off being asked for autographs by fans who think they just ran into Harry Stylesat Starbucks.

Some of the celebrities on our list have seen, or even met, their look-alikes and have been shocked by the resemblance, like when Rihanna saw a picture of a little girl who could basically be her daughter and tweeted, "almost drop my phone, how?"

So take a look at the people who look just like Scarlett Johansson, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and more.