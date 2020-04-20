These Celebs' Look-Alikes Will Make You Do a Double Take on National Look-Alike Day!

by Kelsey Klemme | Mon., Apr. 20, 2020 10:37 AM
Talk about needing to do a double take!
Today is National Look-Alike Day, a day that celebrates those who have an uncanny similarity to someone else and we've rounded up some of the most convincing evidence that some people look just like famous celebrities.
You're not seeing double, it's just that these celebrities have doppelgängers that look so much like them that it almost seems like they have a long-lost twin.
There is no doubt these mirror images have to fend off being asked for autographs by fans who think they just ran into Harry Stylesat Starbucks.
Some of the celebrities on our list have seen, or even met, their look-alikes and have been shocked by the resemblance, like when Rihanna saw a picture of a little girl who could basically be her daughter and tweeted, "almost drop my phone, how?"
So take a look at the people who look just like Scarlett Johansson, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and more.
Check out the list!
Twitter/BACKGRID
After a TikTok user captured a clip of a local Starbucks barista named Sean, the Internet went wild, pointing out his uncanny resemblance to the "Watermelon Sugar" singer.
Wow! TikTok user Paige Niemann is rising to fame with her impression of superstar Ariana Grande.
When the singer watched a video of Paige's impersonation, she took to social media to react, tweeting, "i just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue. [crying emoji] i am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it's definitley bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao."
Double take alert! Houston-based bodybuilder Janice Garay is without a doubt the pop star's secret twin.
Article continues below
Dutch model Iza Ijzerman is described as the 22-year-old catwalk queen's "curvy" twin.
There's no denying both beauties share similar features, including their their perfectly plump pouts, light blue eyes and button noses.
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images For FENTY; Instagram
Even the singer was shocked by the similarities between her and this little girl, writing on Instagram, "almost drop my phone. how?"
Paramount Pictures/Studio One Photography
Twitter went absolutely nuts over this high school student's senior portrait, which resembles McAdam's Regina George character in Mean Girls.
"I'm surprised because I still don't really see the resemblance but I guess it resonated with a lot of people," April told E! News. "It's kind of amusing actually."
Article continues below
Instagram sensation Jacky Vasquez told E! News of the constant comparisons to the "Side to Side" songstress, "It feels amazing to be compared to Ariana since I see her as a sister. She's so beautiful, so it kinda boosts my self-esteem when people tell me that. I honestly don't know she feels about the comparisons but to me, it's a huge compliment!"
Twitter/Getty Images
After a Reddit user posted a photo of his 72-year-old grandmother Geraldine Dodd at age 22, it caught the attention of her modern-day doppelganger ScarJo.
The duo ultimately attended the Rough Night premiere together, and in the actress's words, got "kind of trashed!"
Getty Images
The Oscar-winning actor has a Swedish twin! Not really, but Swedish man Konrad Annerud could definitely pass for a 20-something-year-old Leo.
Article continues below
Instagram; Getty Images
When she's not in costume, Kansas-based cosplayer April Gloria bears an uncanny resemblance to the internationally famous pop star.
Getty Images; Courtesy Zoe Walton
A 2-year-old toddler named Isla went viral for her uncanny resemblance to the "Shape of You" songwriter. Ed himself responded, saying on ITV's Good Morning Britain, "She's not mine! It's mad the kind of things that go viral."
20th Television
The Family Feud host came face-to-face with his "better looking" twin named Olden, a full-time pastor who said he constantly gets asked if he's Harvey.
Article continues below
Instagram, Jemal Countess/Getty Images
The A-list movie star has a possible film stand-in thanks to Scottish woman Chelsea Marr, whose striking facial features caught the attention of many Jolie fans in 2015.
