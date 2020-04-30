The E! People's Choice Awards Sets Their Official 2020 Ceremony Date

by Kelsey Klemme | Thu., Apr. 30, 2020 11:00 AM
Your favorite award show that is for the people, by the people has officially set its 2020 date.
Today, the E! People's Choice Awards announced that they will be airing their 2020 ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 15 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.
This year's ceremony will feature plenty of amazing categories to vote in, including honors to celebrate an unprecedented year in pop culture. The show will bring together the entertainment community, its fans and honor the everyday heroes who've inspired us throughout the year.
Last year's People's Choice Awards was a must-see event, with 4.6 million viewers tuning in on linear while the buzz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram made the PCAs the #1 most social telecast of the night.
With last year's show including moments like Jennifer Aniston accepting the People's Icon award, Kevin Hart in his first public appearance following his car accident when he received the Comedy Act of 2019 trophy and Kelsea Ballerini and Alessia Cara giving stellar live performances, you won't want to miss what goes down this year, too.
The best part? You can decide what some of the show's biggest moments are, as your votes determine which actors, musicians, social stars and more go home with awards.
Be sure to mark your calendars and tell your friends so when voting opens up later this fall, you can show your favorite celebrities how strong their fanbase is.
Until then, take a look back at last year's star-studded red carpet!
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The Euphoria actress knows how to werk a gown, and her simple yet striking black design by Christopher Esber is no different. From her vibrant orange lipstick to the silver jewels sown onto her dress to her chic top-knot, she's slaying the carpet from head-to-toe.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
One word: wowzers. From the fabulous feathery pattern to the larger-than-life bright-yellow bow, Tamera's cocktail dress is truly a sight to see.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The 16-year-old star goes bright and bold for the 2019 PCAs, wearing a larger-than-life ocean blue Iris van Herpen design. It's safe to say the Euphoria actress' fashion risk is totally paying off.
Article continues below
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The 26-year-old singer brings fun, flirty, feminine and festive fashion to the People's Choice Awards with her two-piece outfit by Raisa Vanessa. It's totally Clueless-meets-Legally Blonde.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The amount of fashion that The Reality Star of 2019 brought to the red carpet was literally sheer madness.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Heart-eyes! The Bravolebrity always slays the red carpet but this just might be her best look yet. She stuns in a heart-adorned dress by Versace.
Article continues below
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The Arrow star looks ultra dapper with his smokey charcoal-colored blazer and slim-fitted pants. His sleek black shoes and silver statement jewelry pieces are a chef's kiss!
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
It's the 2019 People's Choice Awards fashion icon recipient herself! She's looking like a vision in white, as she stuns in a dramatic strapless Vera Wang dress with the message "fashion icon" written on the train.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Leave your basic suits at home. The mom of three stunned in a sparkling two-piece suit set by Naeem Kham.
Article continues below
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The Real television host looks perfectly pink on the red carpet, as she dazzles in blush-colored sequins wrap dress.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Orange you glad Sarah dresses to impress? The Modern Family star goes for a vibrant look with her bright-orange gown by Fausto Puglisi that features statement-making jewels.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
A lady in red! The former Bachelorette star bares her toned abs on the red carpet with her daring cut-out gown.
Article continues below
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stunned in a vintage snakeskin Versace gown.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Sometimes, less is more. For the Assimilate star, her body-hugging black dress proves that you don't have to go over-the-top to look fierce and fabulous.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The former Bachelorette star leaves the boring black and white suit at home and opts for something more eye-catching.
Article continues below
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Red hot, hot, hot! The 26-year-old actress goes bold for the 2019 PCAs with her fire-engine red blazer dress.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
E!'s very own host shut down the red carpet with her mesmerizing lavender gown by Melissa Mercedes, which included beaded cuffs at the sleeves and a sheer bottom half with an explosion of flowers.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
"I just wanted to pop up here and show y'all how I'm doing!" The social media star makes everyone green with envy with his emerald suit.
Article continues below
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The television host and actress looks like a ray of sunshine in her strapless yellow cocktail dress by designer Sansim Adali. Her metallic heels and statement jewelry pieces tie her vibrant lewk together.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The 32-year-old singer razzle-dazzles at the awards ceremony with her crimson-colored sequins pant suit.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The television host brings the wow factor to the red carpet with her dramatic nude-colored asymmetrical cocktail dress, which features a billowing sleeve and a mesmerizing material.
Article continues below
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The Pitch Perfect actress knows how to make an entrance and this striking black and white design by Temperley London is proof!
Watch the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?