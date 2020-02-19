Happy Pisces Season! See Which Celebrities Share the Sun Sign

Happy Pisces season!

If you were born between Feb. 19 and Mar. 20, then it's time to celebrate alongside some of Hollywood's most famous faces who are also a Pisces.

There are plenty, and any fan of the Zodiac won't be surprised by that either since the typical attributes of the water sign (being idealistic, kind, compassionate and vulnerable) overlap with the personalities of many artists.

Pisces are often dreamers, making them a natural fit as actors, singers, directors and performers. They will put their all into their passions, like Jon Hammwho kept at acting until he booked his big role on Mad Men at 36 years old.

There are also plenty of A-listers on this list who wear their heart on their sleeve in their art, like Camila Cabelloand Justin Bieber, or just in their day-to-day like the ever-charming Drew Barrymore.

Basically, you are in great company!