Vote For Which Star Was Best Dressed at the 2020 Oscars

by Kelsey Klemme | Mon., Feb. 10, 2020 8:48 AM
And that's a wrap on awards season!
Last night at the 2020 Oscars, we saw the stars celebrate the best in acting, directing, writing and more at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood after a whirlwind few months of award ceremonies.
It was an evening full of great moments and surprises (Bong Joon-ho winning four Oscars! Taika Waititi winning an Oscar! Taika Waititi then hiding that Oscar under the seat in front of him!) and it all kicked off with an amazing red carpet.
The ladies truly brought it yesterday with so many stunning looks, our jaws were on the floor.
A few of the women literally glistened on the carpet, such as when Sandra Oh dazzled in a rose gold gown or when Janelle Monáeblinded us with a dress embellished with 170,000 crystals.
We also saw some of the stars turn heads in rich hues, like Mindy Kaling's canary yellow dress or Florence Pugh's tiered teal number that perfectly matched her heels.
On the other end, some of the celebrities wowed us with muted or pastel palettes, like Scarlett Johansson's champagne look by Oscar de la Renta or Regina King's perfectly pink ensemble by Versace.
The classic black and white outfits also rocked the carpet, too.
Cynthia Erivo's white gown was a gorgeous piece with unique cutouts and a daring slit.
Meanwhile, Natalie Portman rocked a regal black Dior dress that she paired with a cape embroidered with the names of some of the female directors who were ignored by the Academy's nominations this year.
All of the artists looked amazing, but we want to know which look was your favorite!
Take a peek below at all of the amazing fashion and then sound off in our poll of which star rocked the red carpet the most.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Move over Oscar! There's a new golden beauty in town. For the show, Scarlett was dressed in an Oscar de la Renta gown.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
This Bombshell star brings a touch of regal beauty to the red carpet in this Dior dress.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
One of tonight's biggest nominees looks charming as ever in a classic tux.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Per usual, the actor stands out in an all-black tux, which he accessorized with a Pasha de Cartier Collection watch from 1993.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Rather than wearing large jewels, the actress wears a Chanel dress with a large jewel in the center.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Fans at the carpet went wild over this Marvel-ous look from the actress, courtesy of Celine by Hedi Slimane.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Never one to disappoint, the Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood star looks dapper than ever in a suave suit.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The Broadway star brings drama, glamour and so much more in this white gown from Versace.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The star stuns on the red carpet in a simple asymmetrical white dress from Armani Prive.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Not only is she simply stunning in a Dior look, the actress is also showing support for female directors by embroidering their names into her designer cape. To top it all off, the star wore Cartier earrings and a ring.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
The Little Women star is dressed in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Pockets and pearls make this vintage Chanel look even more perfect than it already is.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
The Killing Eve star makes a dramatic appearance in this couture gown from Elie Saab.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Like her husband, Noah Baumbach, the director is styled in a beautiful Dior gown and green-toned jewels.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
This look is fresh off the Paris runways. The actress is wearing an expertly-tailored Schiaparelli gown.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
It's no exaggeration to say the singer's Ralph Lauren dress is dripping in jewels—170,000 to be exact.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
The actress looks like a timeless beauty in this simple, but elegant dress from Vera Wang.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
As always, the singer is dripping in designer goods. This time around she opts for a look from Chanel.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Talk about making a statement! This star walks the carpet in a "sustainable" dress made and designed by Louis Vuitton, in addition to Harry Winston diamonds set in platinum.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The Marriage Story star brings us into the roaring '20s with this tasseled dress from Emporio Armani.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
The Outlander star brings drama, sophistication and elegance to the red carpet in this black and pink number from Valentino Couture.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Even though the skies are grey, the star brings a pop of sunshine to the carpet in this yellow dress .
David Fisher/Shutterstock
The actress looks every bit the queen she is in this gown from Versace.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood there was a young actress who stole the show in a bubbly pink ensemble from Christian Serriano.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
At first glance, this may seem like your typical LBD, but upon thorough appreciation, it's clear this is a two piece ensemble custom designed by Thom Browne. Also, look at those Bulgari diamonds!
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
While other stars are going for a pink and black look, this Booksmart actress dazzles in a white black number Miu Miu.
For a recap of the 2020 Oscars, watch E! News Monday at 7 a.m. and Pop of the Morning at 11 a.m.
