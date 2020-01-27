Vote for Who You Think Should Win Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars!

The Academy Awards are right around the corner and we can hardly wait!

On February 9, Hollywood's biggest movie stars, writers and directors will congregate at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood to dole out awards at the 2020 Oscars ceremony.

One of the most competitive categories of the night is the Supporting Actor sector, with five decorated A-listers showing down to take home the trophy.

As to who will hear their name after, "and the Oscar goes to," we'll have to wait and see.

However, in the meantime, we want to hear who you would give the trophy to!

You've got both Al Pacinoand Joe Pesci up for consideration for their portrayals in Martin Scorsese's gritty drama, The Irishman.

There's also the charming Brad Pitt, who already scooped up a SAG Award for his role as Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. But you also have to consider the equally charming Tom Hanks in his endearing performance as Mr. Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

Plus, don't forget about Anthony Hopkins, either, who played Pope Benedict XVI in The Two Popes.