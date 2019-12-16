Holiday Movie Tournament: The Final Face-Off for Which Holiday Movie Is the Best of All Time

Just like Santa we've made our list and checked it twice. Except ours isn't about whose naughty or nice...it's what films you voted for that have made it to our Best Holiday Movie of all time showdown!

Thirty-two films entered the competition, from classics like National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation to the family-friendly flicks like The Santa Clause, but only four movies remain to duke it out for the ultimate title.

Who will be crowned? That's entirely up to you and your votes! Before you sound off on who you want to win, ho-ho-hold on and take a look below at what all is nominated.

If you're a big fan of the classics, you may be casting your ballot for Home Alone in honor of Kevin McAllister's booby traps and iconic, "Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!"

Then again, maybe you're partial to films that are age-appropriate for the whole family.

In which case, the Family film winner How the Grinch Stole Christmas might earn your vote. Winning just may make the Grinch's heart grow another three sizes!