FBF! Watch the Entire 2019 E! People's Choice Awards in Just 5 Minutes!

It's time to relive all the best moments from the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards in honor of #FBF.

We are looking back at the big winners, incredible speeches and stand-out performances from last weekend's show all in just five minutes!

Zendaya took home the prizes for The Female Movie Star and The Drama TV Star of 2019 while Cole Sprouse won The Drama Movie Star of 2019. His hilarious advice for his fellow nominees, Brad Pittand Leonardo DiCaprio, is truly can't miss!

Kevin Hart also made his first public appearance at the PCAs to accept the trophy for The Comedy Act of 2019 after suffering injuries in a car accident earlier this year.

Three major stars also achieved PCAs icon status at Sunday's show. Jennifer Aniston joked about why she got into entertainment while being honored as The People's Icon and newly minted People's Champion Pink encouraged everyone to help each other and create change in their communities. While Gwen Stefani, who took home the People's Fashion Icon Award, gave a special shout out to her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, as well as her fans.