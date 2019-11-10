Bachelor Nation Represented At the E! People's Choice Awards

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
by Lauren Piester | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 8:45 PM
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The People love The Bachelor, so it's no surprise that The People's Choice Awards is doubling as a Bachelor Nation reunion tonight.
Not only are The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise nominated tonight, but Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron, and Colton Underwood all scored individual nominations, and Wells Adams was part of E!'s live red carpet team for the night. While Wells has been out of the game/bartending the game for a while now, it might have been a little bit awkward for the more recent stars, as both Colton and Tyler are Hannah's exes, and they were all nominated for the same award.
In the end, it went to Miss Hannah Alabama, and it appeared that there were no hard feelings. (There actually were other stars of other shows in the category, but we all knew which franchise the win was going to.)
While Wells was working the show tonight, he did take some time to get in on the fun by planting a kiss on Tyler's cheek when they ventured into the E! Glambot together in an effort to make "millions of women" hate them.
Based on the comments, it seems like he only succeeded with one woman, as his fiancee Sarah Hyland commented, "Oh I hate SOMEONE alright..."
Kaitlyn Bristowe, accompanied by boyfriend and fellow Bachelor Nation member Jason Tartick, was also in attendance as she was nominated for Pop Podcast of 2019.
Follow their journeys to find People's Choice Awards below!
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Hannah took a break from Dancing With the Stars to be there to find out if she won Competition Contestant of 2019.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Hannah Brown's runner-up is nominated for Competition Contestant of 2019...against Hannah Brown.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Colton Underwood, also Hannah's ex, is also in the running for Competition Contestant of 2019. Not awkward at all.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Cassie was on hand to support her nominated boyfriend, but honestly she gets a lot of credit for that nomination since Colton liked her so much he jumped over a fence for her, ya know?
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Bristowe, the Bachelorette from season 11, was nominated for Pop Podcast of 2019 for her podcast Off the Vine.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kaitlyn was accompanied by boyfriend and fellow Bachelor Nation member Jason Tartick.
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Colton and Cassie took a moment to take their own selfie in front of the fans seated along the red carpet.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Colton and Cassie also shared a kiss on the red carpet.
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Alabama Hannah sure was excited to see Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon ahead of the show.
Watch the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 9 p.m., only on E! And don't miss a PCAs-themed edition of the Nightly Pop Awards tonight at 11 p.m. on E!.
