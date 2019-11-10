Asante Blackk Reveals Why Spent His Birthday at the Movies While at the 2019 People's Choice Awards

Asante Blackk is in the midst of having a moment of Us. The When They Us star followed up his Emmy-nominated role in the Netflix miniseries about the exonerated Central Park Five by becoming a series regular on This Is Us.
"I just feel extremely, extremely blessed to be in the position I'm in," Blackk told Giuliana Rancic at the 2019 People's Choice Awards. "But these projects, you know it's any actor's dream and I'm so blessed to be doing it at this time right now.
Blackk, 18, is on hand to present the Male Movie Star of the Year award at the 2019 PCAs and said he never thought he'd be there at the PCAs, handing out an award, especially at such a young age. The Maryland native took time during his red carpet interview to give a shout out to his pals back home.
"Haley and Christina, if you guys are watching, thank you guys for being some of my best friends and supporting me all the way. I love you guys," he said.
The This Is Us star just turned 18 and didn't have a big celebration, he said, "I'm not a big celebration guy."
"I just went to the movies, but it's what I love to do, just studying other actors. It's the best birthday treat for me," he said.
When Blackk was nominated for his Emmy for When They See Us, he was 17 years old and the youngest nominee at the 2019 ceremony.
Catch him on This Is Us as Malik, a single father high school student romancing Randall's daughter Deja, on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.
