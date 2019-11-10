Kim Kardashian Reflects on KUWTK Journey During 2019 People's Choice Awards Win

Congratulations to Keeping Up With the Kardashians!

The series just won the award for The Reality Show of 2019 at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards!

In order to win the award, the show beat out other beloved series such as Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Queer Eye, Bachelor in Paradise, Vanderpump Rules, and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner were there to accept the award on behalf of the KUWTK squad, taking to the stage on Sunday. During their speech, Kim thanked the fans for being there over the years, "Wow! Thank you guys so much, this means so much, 'cause you guys, the fans, voted for this and this means everything to us. You guys have been there for us for 18 seasons, we're almost done with season 18. You've seen so many evolutions and growth and transformations from all of us, personally, professionally, and we're just so glad that we're still entertaining, 18 seasons later, so thank you."