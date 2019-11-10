Jimmy Fallon Thanks ''Daughters'' Kim, Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian During People's Choice Awards Acceptance Speech

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 7:13 PM
The people have spoken! Jimmy Fallon is the ruler of late-night TV.
After over one billion votes were tallied, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon walked away one of the big winners at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards. Unsurprisingly, the beloved chat show took home the award for Nighttime Talk Show of 2019.
We can't say we're entirely surprised that Fallon's show was victorious on Sunday as Fallon has been entertaining fans with hilarious high jinks, A-list interviews and more for quite some time.
Of course, The Tonight Show wouldn't be here today without the love and support of fans…which is why he made sure to thank his loyal followers.
"I want to thank all the fans that voted for me online. I love you guys so much," the Saturday Night Live alum gushed. "I wouldn't be here without you. So, thank you so much."
This wasn't the only thank you that the funny man dished out as he thanked his wife Nancy Juvonen and daughters Winnie Rose Fallon and Frances Cole Fallon. However, he did thank his other daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.
"I want to thank my wife, Nancy and my daughters Winnie, Frannie, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney," Fallon stated while trying to keep a straight face.
On a more serious note, with Veterans' Day right around the corner, The Tonight Show host remembered to thank "all the men and women who serve our country."
Although The Tonight Show was a front runner for this category, the nighttime hit was up against some pretty stiff competition. Namely, Fallon's late-night show beat out The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
We bet Fallon is feeling pretty special right about now!
Watch the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 9 p.m., only on E! And don't miss a PCAs-themed edition of the Nightly Pop Awards tonight at 11 p.m. on E!.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?