Vanderpump Rules' People's Choice Awards 2019 Beauty Secrets Revealed

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 6:44 PM

The Vanderpump Rules crew came to SURve tonight!

As your favorite stars came together at the 2019 People's Choice Awards, many eyes were on Lisa Vanderpump's staff from SUR who were nominated for The Reality Show of 2019.

Before any awards were handed out, the cast of Bravo's juicy hit were able to rock the red carpet with their fair share of creative looks.

But for those wondering how Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright and more cast members got ready for the spotlight, we have all the exclusive details.

We chatted with their glam squad and stylists to get an inside, behind-the-scenes look into their award show preparations. We have a feeling you're going to love what you see.

People's Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Pop a pumptini and get all the glamorous details in our gallery below.

Vanderpump Rules, 2019 People's Choice Awards Beauty

Bradley Leake/Lisa Marie Cameron

Sleek & Sexy

"I wanted Brittany Cartwright to feel glamorous so we opted for something sleek & sexy with a touch a drama," stylist Lisa Marie Cameron shared with E! News exclusively as the Vanderpump Rules star rocked a House of Hadiyah dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and jewelry from Kyle Chan and Adinas.

Vanderpump Rules, 2019 People's Choice Awards Beauty

Bradley Leake/Lisa Marie Cameron

Long Hair Moment

"We like to base the glam around her wardrobe. Since this gown had such great shoulders and structure, I knew we wanted to do something clean and  pulled off the face," Bradley Leake shared with E! News exclusively. "Britt loves a long hair moment, so a ponytail was a safe but good choice."

Vanderpump Rules, People's Choice Awards 2019 Beauty

Instagram

Glam On

Makeup artist Anais Cordova was able to perfect Kristen Doute and Brittany's makeup before the live telecast.

Vanderpump Rules, People's Choice Awards 2019 Beauty

Instagram

Perfect Fit

Stylist Alexandra Renee Scott helped LaLa Kent look her best in a piece by Rufat İsmayil.

Vanderpump Rules, People's Choice Awards 2019 Beauty

Instagram

Party's Here!

The group that gets red carpet ready together, stays together!

Vanderpump Rules, People's Choice Awards 2019 Beauty

Instagram

Ready for a Close Up

Lala gave fans a glimpse into what hairstylist and accessory designer Trace Henningsen had up her sleeves for the award show.

Vanderpump Rules, People's Choice Awards 2019 Beauty

Instagram

Couple Goals

Before arriving at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Bradley was able to work on Katie Maloney's hair for the award show.

Vanderpump Rules, 2019 People's Choice Awards Beauty

Bradley Leake/Lisa Marie Cameron

Products Galore

In between working with Brittany, Kristen, Katie and Ariana Madix, hairstylist Bradley Leake gave us a peek at some of his must-have products.

Watch our Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 People's Choice Awards special tonight at 7 p.m. followed by the People's Choice Awards at 9 p.m., only on E! And don't miss a PCAs-themed edition of the Nightly Pop Awards tonight at 11 p.m. on E!.

