Watch Jennifer Aniston's Pals Reese Witherspoon & Dolly Parton Gush Over Her PCAs Icon Status

by Stephanie Wenger | Thu., Nov. 7, 2019 5:00 AM
Jennifer Aniston has friends she can count on and they are singing her praises ahead of the actress receiving the People's Icon Award at this weekend's 2019 E! People's Choice Awards.
E! News exclusively caught up with Reese Witherspoon at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, Cali. recently where she gushed about her co-star on The Morning Show, which debuted exclusively on Apple TV+ on Nov 1.
"People just light up when they see her. Part of what has been so fun about this tour has been watching people's reactions to her. She's just one of those people that you root for," Witherspoon explained as the pair promoted their new show.
But, the Big Little Lies star also wants fans to know that Aniston is amazing on screen and off.
"She is really as nice in real life as she seems and she deserves every award. Her performance in this show is extraordinary and really deserving of every award," she added.
Witherspoon wasn't the only celeb who has shown love for Aniston since it was announced that she would receive the PCAs People's Icon Award last month. Dolly Parton couldn't help but dish about the California native when E! News exclusively sat down with her to chat about her new series, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, which premieres November 22 on Netflix.
"Jennifer is just great, period. We've loved her since she showed up on Friends. I know my husband got a big crush on her as everybody else does in the United States," Parton shared.
"She is such a great business woman too, a lot people don't realize that with people like Jennifer and Reese Witherspoon. They are beautiful girls and you don't always think about how smart there are," she continued.
The 73-year-old performer also recalled the good times she had making Dumplin' with Aniston, who is also for The Female Movie Star of 2019 at the PCAs.
"Working with her on Dumplin' and her be willing to come down and do a different part where she played the mother character, not the sexy Jennifer. But, she's smart, she's good. She did a great job producing that, wonderful job starring it. I was just real proud to be a part of that whole thing with my music being used," she concluded.
Don't miss Aniston receive the People's Icon Award when the People's Choice Awards air live on E! this Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
