See the 2019 People's Choice Awards Portrait Studio Pics of Tyler Cameron and More Stars

by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 4:55 PM
It is a night of celebration for the stars at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards.
Many of the show's presenters, performers and attendees are stopping by the exclusive E! PCAs portrait studio to take some unforgettable pics.
Former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron, who is up for The Competition Contestant of 2019 at this year's PCAs, looked as handsome as ever when he posed backstage in a tailored suit while television personality Wells Adams and E! News host Will Marfuggi also looked dapper while posing. Their snaps are definite must-sees!
We couldn't get enough of radio personality Tanya Rad, who is up for The Pop Podcast of 2019 for Scrubbing In, and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski posing together. Do you think Rad will walk away with another PCA tonight after winning in the same category last year?
E! Carissa Culiner and Morgan Stewart also brought their fashion A-game to the portrait studio and the results are stunning.
See all the best snaps from the exclusive E! People's Choice Awards portrait studio below and stay tuned for pics all night long.
Maarten de Boer/E! Entertainment
The former Bachelorette contestant was ready for his close up at the portrait studio.
Maarten de Boer/E! Entertainment
The BFFs were grinning ear to ear when they stopped by the portrait studio.
Maarten de Boer/E! Entertainment
The nominee for The Competition Contestant of 2019 at the PCAs wowed in his dapper suit.
Maarten de Boer/E! Entertainment
The television personality was all smiles while rocking a gray suit backstage.
Maarten de Boer/E! Entertainment
The Nightly Pop host brought her fashion A-game to the portrait studio and the results are stunning.
Maarten de Boer/E! Entertainment
The E! News host looked as handsome as ever as he posed at the portrait studio.
Maarten de Boer/E! Entertainment
The Daily Pop host was glowing as she struck a pose in her coral gown.
Watch our Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 People's Choice Awards special tonight at 7 p.m. followed by the People's Choice Awards at 9 p.m., only on E! And don't miss a PCAs-themed edition of the Nightly Pop Awards tonight at 11 p.m. on E!.
