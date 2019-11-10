See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2019 People's Choice Awards

Love is in the air!

Famous couples were taking over the red carpet at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards.

Among the popular pairs that flaunted their love at the show were PCAs Fashion Icon of 2019 Gwen Stefani and her love, Blake Shelton, who were the picture of Hollywood glam.

But, they were not the only A-list duo who made the PCAs the ultimate date night. Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews and his wife, Rebecca Kings-Crews, stunned as they made their way inside for the ceremony which honors the best in movies, music, television and pop culture.

Former BachelorColton Underwood and his girlfriend Cassie Randolph could not have been cuter as they celebrated his nomination for The Competition Contestant of 2019. They are seriously such #couplegoals!

If that wasn't enough love on the red carpet, all eyes were on Jana Kramer and her husband, Mike Caussin, as they posed together for photographers before the People's Choice Awards.

Real Housewives star Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, also brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet.