See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2019 People's Choice Awards

by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 5:59 PM

Love is in the air!

Famous couples were taking over the red carpet at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards.

Among the popular pairs that flaunted their love at the show were PCAs Fashion Icon of 2019 Gwen Stefani and her love, Blake Shelton, who were the picture of Hollywood glam.

But, they were not the only A-list duo who made the PCAs the ultimate date night. Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews and his wife, Rebecca Kings-Crews, stunned as they made their way inside for the ceremony which honors the best in movies, music, television and pop culture.

Former BachelorColton Underwood and his girlfriend Cassie Randolph could not have been cuter as they celebrated his nomination for The Competition Contestant of 2019. They are seriously such #couplegoals!

If that wasn't enough love on the red carpet, all eyes were on Jana Kramer and her husband, Mike Caussin, as they posed together for photographers before the People's Choice Awards.

Real Housewives star Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, also brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet.

People's Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Check out the gallery below to see your favorite celebrity couples at the People's Choice Awards and come back for more all night!

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Couples

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

The PCAs Fashion Icon and the country singer were simply stunning on the red carpet.

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Couples

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph

The PCAs Competition Contestant of 2019 nominee and his love were all smiles as they posed together on the red carpet.

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Couples

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright

These lovebirds were couple goals at the PCAs.

Rebecca King-Crews, Terry Crews 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Couples

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Terry Crews & Rebecca Kings-Crews

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star and his wife were radiant on the red carpet.

Mike Caussin, Jana Kramer, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Couples

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin

The Pop Podcast of 2019 nominee and her husband made the most of their night at the People's Choice Awards.

Mauricio Umansky, Kyle Richards, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Couples

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member and her husband were red carpet ready at the PCAs.

Watch our Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 People's Choice Awards special tonight at 7 p.m. followed by the People's Choice Awards at 9 p.m., only on E! And don't miss a PCAs-themed edition of the Nightly Pop Awards tonight at 11 p.m. on E!.

