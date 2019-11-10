Storm Reid, Kelsea Ballerini and More Stars Who Made the Best Dressed List at the 2019 People's Choice Awards

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 5:02 PM
Let the fashion extravaganza begin!
Tonight, the industry's biggest stars are gracing the 2019 People's Choice Awards red carpet in their finest attire. From gowns that are brighter than the blinding lights to over-the-top designs, this is one event to remember. And since this red carpet is a lot more playful than others this awards season, many celebs are using this moment to take more fashion risks than ever.
It's safe to say their bold style choices are paying off.
Need some proof? Storm Reid turned heads and stopped traffic with her daring and larger-than-life Iris van Herpen ensemble that featured dramatic puffed sleeves and an optical illusion pattern. The Euphoria star dazzled from head-to-toe with her dainty jewelry pieces, timeless black sandal heels and her chic bun that included a star hair accessory.
Moreover, Kelsea Ballerini made a dramatic entrance wearing a bubblegum pink co-ord set that brought fun, flirty, feminine and festive fashion to the awards ceremony. Her Raisa Vanessa outfit was totally Clueless-meets-Legally Blonde.
To see all of the fabulous and fierce ensembles celebrities slipped into for the 2019 PCAs, keep scrolling through our gallery below!
The 16-year-old star goes bright and bold for the 2019 PCAs, wearing a larger-than-life ocean blue Iris van Herpen design. It's safe to say the Euphoria actress' fashion risk is totally paying off.
The 26-year-old singer brings fun, flirty, feminine and festive fashion to the People's Choice Awards with her two-piece outfit by Raisa Vanessa. It's totally Clueless-meets-Legally Blonde.
One word: wowzers. From the fabulous feathery pattern to the larger-than-life bright-yellow bow, Tamera's cocktail dress is truly a sight to see.
Heart-eyes! The Bravolebrity always slays the red carpet but this just might be her best look yet.
The Arrow star looks ultra dapper with his smokey charcoal-colored blazer and slim-fitted pants. His sleek black shoes and silver statement jewelry pieces are a chef's kiss!
The Real television host looks perfectly pink on the red carpet, as she dazzles in blush-colored ]sequins wrap dress.
Orange you glad Sarah dresses to impress? The Modern Family star goes for a vibrant look with her bright-orange gown that features statement-making jewels.
Sometimes, less is more. For the Assimilate star, her body-hugging black dress proves that you don't have to go over-the-top to look fierce and fabulous.
The former Bachelorette star leaves the boring black and white suit at home and opts for something more eye-catching.
E!'s very own host shut down the red carpet with her mesmerizing lavender gown by Melissa Mercedes, which included beaded cuffs at the sleeves and a sheer bottom half with an explosion of flowers.
The television host and actress looks like a ray of sunshine in her strapless yellow cocktail dress. Her metallic heels and statement jewelry pieces tie her vibrant lewk together.
The television host brings the wow factor to the red carpet with her dramatic nude-colored asymmetrical cocktail dress, which features a billowing sleeve and a mesmerizing material.
The Pitch Perfect actress knows how to make an entrance and this striking black and white design is proof!
The PCAs are just getting started. For more updates on fashion, OMG moments, winners and more, E! has you covered, here.
