See the Best On-the-Road Pics From the PCAs Concert Tour Nominees, Including Jennifer Lopez, P!nk & More!

by Stephanie Wenger | Tue., Oct. 15, 2019 7:00 AM

There is no doubt that these musicians know how to put amazing live shows.

In fact, we can't get enough of following along as The Concert Tour of 2019 nominees for E! People's Choice Awards travel the globe to perform for their fans.

All eight of the PCAs contenders post on their Instagrams as they visit various cities around the world on tour.

From Jennifer Lopez's family shots to P!nk's backstage pics, these stars' social media accounts give us a peek into what it's like to have your own world tour.

See all of their best Instagram shots below including a glimpse of Ariana Grande's tour bus and Cher's A-list travel arrangements.

Which artist's show was your can't miss performance of the year? Be sure to vote for your favorite by heading to the official PCAs voting site or via Twitter. You only have until Oct. 18 to get your votes in!

2019 PCAs: Concert Tour Nominees' Hottest Stage Costumes

See which musician takes home the prize for The Concert Tour of 2019 when the People's Choice Awards air live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Pink, 2019 PCAs Tour Nominees, Instagram

Instagram

Fan Love

P!nk was all about taking a selfie with her fans in Rio de Janeiro ahead of her performance at the Rock in Rio Festival.

Pink, 2019 PCAs Tour Nominees, Instagram

Instagram

Better Together

P!nk was all smiles as she posed with her opening act, Vance Joy, backstage during her Beautiful Trauma World Tour.

Pink, 2019 PCAs Tour Nominees, Instagram

Instagram

Flower Power

So sweet! P!nk received flowers from her husband, Carey Hart, along with a sweet note while she was out on the road.

BLACKPINK, 2019 PCAs Tour Nominees, Instagram

European Adventure

Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK struck a pose while exploring in Barcelona, Spain.

BLACKPINK, 2019 PCAs Tour Nominees, Instagram

City of Love

Kim's bandmate, Rosé, looked cozy in an oversized sweater when BLACKPINK's tour made a stop in Paris, France.

BLACKPINK, 2019 PCAs Tour Nominees, Instagram

Art Lover

BLACKPINK's Lisa stopped by the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam while on the band's European tour.

Jennifer Lopez, 2019 PCAs Tour Nominees, Instagram

Instagram

It's My Party

The Forum pulled out all the stops for Jennifer Lopez during her Los Angeles tour stop.

Jennifer Lopez, 2019 PCAs Tour Nominees, Instagram

Instagram

Family Time

Lopez made her It's My Party tour a family affair. She posted a photo backstage in San Diego with her loved ones.  

Jennifer Lopez, 2019 PCAs Tour Nominees, Instagram

Instagram

Motor City R&R

Lopez showed off her love for Detroit ahead of a tour stop in Michigan.

Justin Timberlake, 2019 PCAs Tour Nominees, Instagram

Instagram

Celebrity Pals

There is no denying that stars love Justin Timberlake. The 38-year-old performer posed backstage with Anthony Mackie, Trevor Noah, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

Justin Timberlake, 2019 PCAs Tour Nominees, Instagram

Instagram

Sexy Back

Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, showed off some PDA backstage in St. Louis during his Man of the Woods tour.

Justin Timberlake, 2019 PCAs Tour Nominees, Instagram

Instagram

Hometown Pride

Timberlake celebrated his birthday by wearing an Otheto Gervacio jacket emblazoned with his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee for Madison Square Garden show in New York City.

Cher, 2019 PCAs Tour Nominees, Instagram

Instagram

Traveling In Style

From private planes to chauffeured cars, it's nothing but the best for Cher.

Cher, 2019 PCAs Tour Nominees, Instagram

Instagram

All About Cher

Fans just can't seem to get enough of the 73-year-old performer.

Cher, 2019 PCAs Tour Nominees, Instagram

Instagram

Sweet Treats

Nothing says A-list quite like having your own custom-made cupcakes backstage.

Ariana Grande, 2019 PCAs Tour Nominees, Instagram

Instagram

Backstage Chill

Ariana Grande took a moment to relax before a show on her Sweetener tour.

Ariana Grande, 2019 PCAs Tour Nominees, Instagram

Instagram

Tour Bus Fun

Grande made her tour bus her home away from home by bringing her pups on the road.

Ariana Grande, 2019 PCAs Tour Nominees, Instagram

Instagram

Reuniting NSYNC

Talk about star power! Grande was joined by a reunited NSYNC—minus Timberlake—for her Coachella performance.

Lady Gaga, 2019 PCAs Tour Nominees, Instagram

Instagram

Fan Devotion

Lady Gaga showed off a homemade sign from one dedicated fan after an Enigma show in Las Vegas.

Lady Gaga, 2019 PCAs Tour Nominees, Instagram

Instagram

A-List Travel

Lady Gaga was joined by her bulldog for a private jet ride to one of her Enigma performances.

BTS, 2019 PCAs Tour Nominees, Instagram

Instagram

Fun in the Sun

Jin of BTS made the most of a day off by going to an amusement park while touring America.

BTS, 2019 PCAs Tour Nominees, Instagram

Instagram

Paris Perfection

BTS's J-Hope explored Paris while on the Love Yourself, Speak Yourself tour.

BTS, 2019 PCAs Tour Nominees, Instagram

Instagram

Exploring London

V took in the sights of London while on BTS' world tour.

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!

