Get Ready to Play When the PCAs Game Heads to New York, Nashville & Los Angeles!

by Stephanie Wenger | Mon., Sep. 30, 2019 10:00 AM
Calling all pop culture fans! The E! People's Choice Awards game is coming to a city near you!
E! is celebrating the 2019 People's Choice Awards with a new interactive game that you can play in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles and Santa Monica.
On Monday, the network announced that people will be able to play a roll-a-ball carnival game, designed especially for the PCAs, this October and November.
That's right, you will be able to compete on behalf of your favorite nominee and take home prizes. When your pick wins, you win!
So how does the game work exactly? You will select your favorite contender in a specific category—which changes by location—and battle it out with fellow fans to get your nominee to cross the finish line first.
But that's not all, players will receive colorful cotton candy that will make the perfect Instagram shot or they can unlock a special Snapchat filter made just for the experience.
After playing, people can also check out the Snapchat AR photo booth for even more fun!
If you can't make it out to play the PCAs game at one of the four locations across the country, you can vote for all your favorites in movies, television, music and pop culture by going to the official People's Choice Awards voting site or via Twitter by including both the category hashtag and one nominee hashtag in a tweet. Remember, you can vote 25 times per day, per method. Voting closes on Oct. 18.
Be sure to watch the People's Choice Awards when it airs live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10 and for more information on where you can play the game and win prizes, keep reading.
2019 People's Choice Awards' Most Nominated Stars, Shows & Movies: Games of Thrones, Ariana Grande & More!
NEW YORK, NY
Thursday, Oct. 3 through Sunday, Oct. 6
New York Comic Con
Thursday - Saturday: 10 am-7pm
Sunday: 10am-5pm
Category: The Action Movie Star of 2019
NASHVILLE, TN
Saturday, Oct. 12
Lower Broadway
12pm-8pm
Category: The Country Artist of 2019
LOS ANGELES, CA
Friday, November 1
Universal CityWalk
12pm-8pm
Category: TBD
SANTA MONICA, CA
Saturday, November 9
Santa Monica Pier
11am-7pm
Category: TBD
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
