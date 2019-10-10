There's No Doubt That Gwen Stefani Is a Fashion Icon! See Her Best Looks Ever

Gwen Stefani is never afraid to take a style risk which is one of the reasons why she will receive the Fashion Icon Award at this year's E! People's Choice Awards.

The Voice coach made waves in fashion as the lead singer of No Doubt in the '90s and since then, she has continued to bring her style A-game to every red carpet event she attends from the Met Gala to the Kids Choice Awards.

We love that the 50-year-old singer shows off her unique sense of style no matter the occasion. There is no denying that she always looks flawless!

In fact, people's love of her iconic style lead Stefani to create her own clothing line, L.A.M.B., which has shown at New York Fashion Week. The brand has proven its staying power as it celebrated its 15th anniversary this year!

Stefani's fashion instincts not only make her a highly-successful designer but also one of the best dressed celebs.