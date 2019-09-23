2019 Emmys: Vote For Which Star Rocked the Red Carpet Best!

by Kelsey Klemme | Mon., Sep. 23, 2019 8:13 AM
Awards season is back and the fashion is better than ever!
Last night, TV stars descended onto the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the 2019 Emmys. Between the amazing wins, like Phoebe Waller-Bridge's surprise victory for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series or Game of Thrones taking home the trophy for Outstanding Drama Series for its final season, the show was unforgettable and so were the looks.
After all, Zendaya had our jaw on the floor with her custom Vera Wang dress that channeled major Poison Ivy vibes. Also, pink and red color-block dresses had a moment, with both Mandy Moore and Taraji P. Henson being among the celebrities who rocked the trend.
Niecy Nash was also outshining the trophy with her sparkling gown and matching turban that brought Hollywood glam to the carpet. Also glittering on the carpet was Michelle Williams, whose Louis Vuitton dress stunned with its floral detailing.
The men also turned out on the step-and-repeat, too. This Is Us star Justin Hartley looked perfectly tailored in a custom blue suit and Billy Porter brought the drama with a shimmering striped suit set and oversized hat to add some flair.
The adults weren't the only ones to bring their best, either. When They See Us' Asante Blackk looked dapper in a bright blue suit set that was so on-trend.
See the celebrities who were best dressed below and vote for who you think won the red carpet last night!
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
One word: Wowzers! The Watchmen looks mesmerizing in this aqua gown by Jason Wu.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Green with envy! The 23-year-old actress sizzles in this Poison Ivy-inspired gown.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
The writer-director makes a statement with this sparkly and jewel-adorned custom Reem Acra gown.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Hello gorgeous! Williams lights up the awards ceremony with her teal sequins Louis Vuitton gown that features a beautifully embroidered floral design.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Julia rocks a bright purple number that certainly turns heads as she walks the red carpet. She's wearing Cong Tri.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The legendary actress stuns in this vibrant multicolored gown by Vera Wang.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
The Veep star channels the Emmys golden statue with her glittery gold dress.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Cox brings the drama with her over-the-top fabulous Monsoori gown.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The Game of Thrones actress has us seeing stars with her dreamy black design by JW Anderson.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The Good Place star looks radiant and regal in this bright-blue Monique Lhuillier piece.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
She's all business! Washington leaves the dress at home and opts for something more powerful: shimmery pants and a statement-making button-down by Alexandre Vauthier.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Nothing basic about this suit! The This Is Us star looks dapper and dreamy in this bright blue custom tuxedo by ISAIA.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Hot mama! The When They See Us star brings the glitz and glamour to awards ceremony in this shimmery pink Christian Siriano number.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
The When They See Us actor leaves the boring suit at home and opts into something more bold!
Vince Bucci/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Bassett wows the red carpet with this bold and bright Antonio Grimaldi jumpsuit.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
One word: Marvelous! The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress is all smiles on the red carpet as she dazzles in this shiny number by Elie Saab.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The 37-year-old actress shows off her engagement ring and gorgeous vibrant gown by Badgley Mischka.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
The Tag star oozes with glamour in this baby blue Zuhair Murad design.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Wowzers! The This Is Us actress sizzles in this Brandon Maxwell design at the 2019 Emmys.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Pose actor brings all the drama to the star-studded event with his flashy Michael Kors outfit.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Seeing stars! Linney radiates on the red carpet with this charcoal lamé blouse and slack pants.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Toy Story 4 star makes blue look oh-so-good as she dons a vibrant ballgown at the star-studded ceremony.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
You better werk! The legendary drag queen and star of RuPaul's Drag Race drops jaws with this mesmerizing black and pink suit.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Marisa brings a fun pop of color to the star-studded show with hot pink and red gown.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
All that glitters. The 31-year-old star shines just as bright as the flashing lights in this sparkly silver number.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Tulle galore! The 33-year-old star stuns on the red carpet with this fun and flirty tulle gown.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
The reality television personality looks sleek and chic in this simple (but striking) Alex Perry piece.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Bates adds flair to the red carpet with this black blazer.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The 42-year-old star looks dapper as hell in this not-so-basic suit.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The This Is Us actor brings his daring fashion sense to the 2019 Emmys. "There are a lot of decisions to be made," he shares with us.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The Emmy nominee literally sparkles at the awards ceremony with her rhinestone-studded gown by Jason Wu.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
The Sharp Objects actress stands out of the crown with her breathtaking lavender ballgownv by Miu Miu, which is a color that is rarely seen on the red carpet!
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
No boring tuxedos here! Gloss brings fun and fearless fashion to the awards ceremony with this modern take on a suit.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The Emmy nominee dazzles in this body-hugging halter gown by Christian Siriano. Her statement earrings and gold clutch make the ensemble all the more gorgeous!
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Sometimes, you just need a little oomph. Simmons brings the wow factor to the star-studded ceremony with her body-hugging black dress by Christian Siriano that features a sparkly bedazzled top.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The reality TV personality and E! commentator lights up the red carpet with bright-yellow strapless number by Nicole + Felicia Couture. The matching pumps bring it all together!
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The television writer and classical pianist is looking red hot, hot, hot in this fiery ensemble.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The This Is Us actor adds a pop of color to his tuxedo and knocks it out of the park.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The Highwaymen skips the typical gown and opts for something more swoon-worthy: a powerful black suit.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Royal blue! The 43-year-old actress dazzles on the red carpet with her striking ocean blue off-the-shoulder dress by Zac Posen. The bedazzled sleeves are a chef's kiss.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Better Call Saul actor goes the classic route and totally nails it with this blue number.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The This Is Us actress goes for the gold with this refreshing bright-yellow ballgown.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Big Little Lies actress looks radiant on the red carpet with her black and white floral dress.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Another stand-out suit, the This Is Us star pulls out all the stops with this eye-catching ensemble by Brioni.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The 14-year-old actress stuns in this layered tulle number from by Tadashi Shoji. Her bedazzled headpiece, sparkling makeup and statement jewelry pieces tie this whimsical lewk together.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Farmiga's outfit might be more on the modest side, but it hits all the marks with the power color, lace material and puffed sleeves.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The Better Call Saul actress evokes old-Hollywood glamour with this effortlessly elegant design.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Think pink! Sarah looks oh-so-chic in this off-the-shoulder gown that features a cheeky cut-out that shows off her toned body.
