PCAs Nominee Kim Kardashian Has One Message to Voters: Watch!

From her jaw-dropping Mugler corset dress at the 2019 Met Gala to her daily outfit pics on Instagram, Kim Kardashian has been a style queen and social media sensation for quite some time.

Now, she is being recognized for it...again! The reality star is nominated for the E! People's Choice Awards in both the Style Star and Social Celebrity of 2019 categories and she couldn't be happier about it!

E! News caught up with the entrepreneur at the KKW X WINNIE event at L'Avenue at Saks in New York City last night, where the makeup mogul was kicking off her beauty line's collaboration with model Winnie Harlow.

"I love the People's Choice Awards," Kardashian gushed. "We went as a family last year, nominated this year again." Keeping Up with the Kardashians is up again for The Reality Show of 2019, an award the family took home last year!

The celeb, whose social media game is always on point with posts of her fun family antics or adorable kids, is asking her fans to cast their ballots saying, "It's so exciting. I hope I win, vote for me!"