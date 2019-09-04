SUNDAY
Becky G and CNCO Could Not Be More Excited Over Their PCAs Nominations

by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., Sep. 4, 2019 9:09 AM

 The 2019 People's Choice Awards nominations are out and celebrities are getting excited ahead of the big show.

Becky G couldn't believe that she scored a nomination for The Latin Artist of 2019 at this year's PCAs.

"What?" the 22-year-old musician exclaimed with a giant grin on her face in this exclusive clip after finding out about the nom. "Oh, god! Wow! That's so cool."

CNCO were equally thrilled when they found out about their nomination for The Group of 2019 at the People's Choice Awards.

"We're extremely happy, super excited because we got a nomination for Best Group," Joel Pimentel De León gushed. "Let's keep it going and let's vote."

"We love you people," Chirstopher Velez Muñoz added.

The boy band wants to make sure their fans are voting before the awards show.

"Because if you don't vote, we're not gonna win," explained Erick Brian Colón.

If that wasn't reason enough to pick CNCO, the guys even serenaded their fans with a special voting song. Be sure to check it out in the video above.

See which musicians walk away with the top prizes when the People's Choice Awards airs live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10 and watch E! News tonight for more exclusive celeb reactions from 2019 PCAs nominees. 

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!

