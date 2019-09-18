Get to Know the 2019 PCAs Latin Artist Nominees: Karol G, Bad Bunny and More Who Are Changing the Game

It's time to cast your ballot!

In case you missed it, the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards nominees were announced last week.

There are 43 categories total that you can sound off on and one of the most competitive is The Latin Artist of 2019. Who takes home the trophy is up to you!

From powerhouse talents like Maluma to legends like Daddy Yankee, it's going to be a tough choice. The artists up for the award are some of the best in reggaeton and Latin trap, with fans all over the globe.

They are the faces behind some of the biggest hits that you've danced to and their international reach shows that language is no barrier to their success. From Becky G to Bad Bunny, the list is full of undeniable talent.

Get to know the artists below, if you haven't already, as who is ultimately crowned the winner is up to you.