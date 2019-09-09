2019 PCAs: Laugh Out Loud With Amy Schumer, Kevin Hart and the Other Comedy Act Nominees

by Kelsey Klemme | Mon., Sep. 9, 2019 6:00 AM
The People's Choice Awards are coming up and it's no laughing matter...unless you're one of the comedic talents up for an award!
The nominees for The Comedy Act of 2019 have brought a lot of laughter into our lives between stand-up specials, hilarious performances in movies, funny podcasts and more.
If one of these comedians has ever brought joy into your life, the best part is you can return the favor! Voting is open on the PCAs site where you can cast your ballot for which funny star you'd like to see take home the trophy.
For those that are a big fan of political humor, Trevor Noah may be the perfect choice for you. Or, perhaps you are a parent, and Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias' latest Netflix comedy special had you doubled over with his funny stories about being a dad.
There are also a few nominees returning to claim the prize or even defend their throne! Amy Schumer is nominated again along with Kevin Hart, who ended up taking home the award last year.
The competition is tough, with nominees like Joe Rogan and Colleen Ballinger having huge audiences from their respective podcasts and YouTube channels, so make sure you come back to vote every day!
Whoever comes out on top is up to you, as the People's Choice Awards is the award show decided for the people, by the people! All you have to do is go to the PCAs voting site or use the category and nominee hashtags together on Twitter to vote. You can sound off on who you want to see win up to 25 times per day, per platform, so get to voting!
See the full list of nominees below and be sure to tune into the People's Choice Awards when it airs live on E! on Nov. 10.
Vote for The Comedy Act of 2019 to cast your ballot of which comedian you want to see take home the trophy!
Kevin Hart is a household name for all things funny between his stand-up, acting roles and hilarious social presence. In the last year alone, the comedian released his Netflix special Kevin Hart: Irresponsible and starred in movies like The Upside and The Secret Life of Pets 2. With his constant projects, it's no surprise the actor was named the highest-paid comedian by Forbes this year, too.
Possibly the king of podcasts, Joe Rogan is a stand-up comedian whose show The Joe Rogan Experience (also nominated for a People's Choice Award) is consistently one of the most-downloaded podcasts on iTunes. The personality has spent this last year juggling the show with his tour, bringing his intense comedic style to audiences all over the country.
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias' newest comedy special—Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: One Show Fits All—hit Netflix at the beginning of the year, where he joked about meeting Snoop Dogg and being a parent. The comic also produces and stars in Mr. Iglesias, his own show for the streaming giant, and voiced Babo in the UglyDolls movie. What a year!
Of course you've seen Trevor Noah hosting The Daily Show, a role he's held since 2015, but he also had a big year in comedy with his Loud and Clear comedy tour taking him all over the country and to Canada. The South-African comic is always on our Twitter feed with his political hot takes, but only you can decide if he'll be on your screen as a PCAs winner!
Ken Jeong has been gracing our screens with his hilarious talents for years, and this year was no different. His Netflix special, Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho, debuted in February where he joked about his family and fame. Our favorite doctor-turned-comedian also voiced Cooper in this year's Wonder Park and even had a small cameo in Avengers: Endgame.
For the second year in a row, Amy Schumer is nominated for the Comedy Act award! The funny lady's Netflix comedy special Amy Schumer: Growing released this year and was a delightful special all about her husband, pregnancy and personal growth. We can't wait to see if she brings home the trophy!
You've seen her on YouTube, Broadway and in movies...really, what can't Colleen Ballinger do? The comedian toured this year as her viral character Miranda Sings, was cast in the musical Waitress alongside Todrick Hall and has a small role in The Angry Birds Movie 2.
The iconic comedy queen released a new special, Wanda Sykes: Not Normal, in May on Netflix that went on to be nominated for an Emmy! She also voiced Wage in the UglyDolls movie was a guest judge on an episode of RuPaul's Drag Race. We can't wait to see if she takes home a PCA trophy on top of all of that!
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
