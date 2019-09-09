2019 PCAs: Laugh Out Loud With Amy Schumer, Kevin Hart and the Other Comedy Act Nominees

The People's Choice Awards are coming up and it's no laughing matter...unless you're one of the comedic talents up for an award!

The nominees for The Comedy Act of 2019 have brought a lot of laughter into our lives between stand-up specials, hilarious performances in movies, funny podcasts and more.

If one of these comedians has ever brought joy into your life, the best part is you can return the favor! Voting is open on the PCAs site where you can cast your ballot for which funny star you'd like to see take home the trophy.

For those that are a big fan of political humor, Trevor Noah may be the perfect choice for you. Or, perhaps you are a parent, and Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias' latest Netflix comedy special had you doubled over with his funny stories about being a dad.

There are also a few nominees returning to claim the prize or even defend their throne! Amy Schumer is nominated again along with Kevin Hart, who ended up taking home the award last year.