2019 People's Choice Awards' Most Nominated Stars, Shows & Movies: Games of Thrones, Ariana Grande & More!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG
The E! People's Choice Awards are all about celebrating the best in movies, television, music and pop culture. So, it should come as no surprise that Game of Thrones, Ariana Grande and Avengers: Endgame top this year's PCAs nominations.
Game of Thrones might have been the most talked about television show of the year which earned the drama an incredible 8 nominations, the most of any program, at the People's Choice Awards. The HBO series is up for major awards including The Show, Drama Show and Bingeworthy Show of 2019. Game of Thrones stars, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams also received some serious love from the PCAs.
There is no denying that Ariana Grande is one of the biggest stars in music. From headlining Coachella to taking over the Billboard charts, the 26-year-old performer had a banner year and she can now add another accomplishment to the list because she is the most nominated artist at this year's People's Choice Awards. Her six nominations include The Female Artist, Song and Album of 2019.
Avengers: Endgame has already shattered box office records but it has now also received the most nominations of any movie at this year's PCAs. With a total of 7 noms, the Marvel film could win major prizes such as The Movie and Action Movie of 2019. Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans are also up for awards at this year's show.
Check out the list below to see all the stars, shows and movies that are up for the most trophies at the People's Choice Awards and be sure to watch the show live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.
HBO/Kobal/Shutterstock
Game of Thrones: 8 Nominations
Netflix
Stranger Things: 7 Nominations
Avengers: Endgame: 7 Nominations
The CW
Riverdale: 7 Nominations
NBC
This Is Us: 6 Nominations
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG
Ariana Grande: 6 Nominations
Marvel / Walt Disney Studios
Captain Marvel: 5 Nominations
Summit Entertainment
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum: 5 Nominations
AMC
The Walking Dead: 5 Nominations
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Taylor Swift: 4 Nominations
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Shawn Mendes: 4 Nominations
Richard Nicholson/Shutterstock
Billie Eilish: 4 Nominations
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Sophie Turner: 4 Nominations
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!