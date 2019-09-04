From Sterling K. Brown to Khloe Kardashian, Take a Look All the 2019 PCAs TV Star Nominees

by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., Sep. 4, 2019 9:45 AM
The wait is over! E! revealed the 2019 People's Choice Awards nominations today and we can't get over how many of our favorite television stars are up for trophies.
This Is Us could be a big winner at the PCAs. Sterling K. Brown is a double nominee for both The Male TV Star and Drama TV Star of 2019 for his role on the drama series. He is competing against his costar, Milo Ventimiglia, in the Male TV Star category while Mandy Moore scored her own nomination for The Female TV Star of 2019. She received a nom in the same category last year.
The cast of Riverdale should also be celebrating as KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart all received nominations at this year's People's Choice Awards.
Don't fear reality and competition viewers, your favorites are being honored, too!
It's time to rejoice if you love The Real Housewives because Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, NeNe Leakes and Kandi Burruss are competing for The Reality Star of 2019.
Meanwhile, three fan favorites from the Bachelor franchise could walk away with the trophy for The Competition Contestant of 2019. That's right, Hannah Brown, Colton Underwood and Tyler Cameron are all nominated this year.
Don't miss all the TV star nominees below and check out the People's Choice Awards, airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.
NBC
The Male TV Star of 2019 for This Is Us
The Drama TV Star of 2019 for This Is Us
The CW
The Male TV Star of 2019 for Riverdale
Michael Yarish/Warner Bros
The Male TV Star of 2019 for The Big Bang Theory
The Comedy TV Star of 2019 for The Big Bang Theory
NBC
The Male TV Star of 2019 for This Is Us
Netflix
The Male TV Star of 2019 for Stranger Things
The CW
The Male TV Star of 2019 for Riverdale
AMC
The Male TV Star of 2019 for The Walking Dead
The Drama TV Star of 2019 for The Walking Dead
The Male TV Star of 2019 for Game of Thrones
Netflix
The Female TV Star of 2019 for Stranger Things
The Drama TV Star of 2019 for Stranger Things
The Female TV Star of 2019 for Game of Thrones
The Drama TV Star of 2019 for Game of Thrones
The CW
The Female TV Star of 2019 for Riverdale
The Drama TV Star of 2019 for Riverdale
The CW
The Female TV Star of 2019 for Riverdale
AMC
The Female TV Star of 2019 for The Walking Dead
Helen Sloan/HBO
The Female TV Star of 2019 for Game of Thrones
The Drama TV Star of 2019 for Game of Thrones
HBO
The Female TV Star of 2019 for Big Little Lies
The Drama TV Star of 2019 for Big Little Lies
Ron Batzdorff/NBC
The Female TV Star of 2019 for This Is Us
HBO
The Drama TV Star of 2019 for Euphoria
NBC
The Comedy TV Star of 2019 for Saturday Night Live
NBC
The Comedy TV Star of 2019 for The Good Place
HBO
The Comedy TV Star of 2019 for Veep
Francisco Roman/TBS
The Comedy TV Star of 2019 for The Last O.G.
ABC/Kelsey McNea
The Comedy TV Star of 2019 for Black-ish
NBC
The Comedy TV Star of 2019 for The Good Place
Freeform
The Comedy TV Star of 2019 for Grown-ish
Food Network
The Competition Contestant of 2019 for Buddy Vs. Duff
ABC
The Competition Contestant of 2019 for The Bachelorette
NBC
The Competition Contestant of 2019 for America's Got Talent
Fox
The Competition Contestant of 2019 for The Masked Singer
ABC/John Fleenor
The Competition Contestant of 2019 for The Bachelor
Elizabeth Morris/CBS via Getty Images
The Competition Contestant of 2019 for The Amazing Race
ABC/Mark Bourdillon
The Competition Contestant of 2019 for The Bachelorette
VH1
The Competition Contestant of 2019 for RuPaul's Drag Race
E!
The Reality Star of 2019 for Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Bravo
The Reality Star of 2019 for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Tommy Garcia/Bravo
The Reality Star of 2019 for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Bravo
The Reality Star of 2019 for The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Live Nation
The Reality Star of 2019 for Queer Eye
Alex Martinez/Bravo
The Reality Star of 2019 for The Real Housewives of Atlanta
E!
The Reality Star of 2019 for Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Christopher Smith/Netflix
The Reality Star of 2019 for Queer Eye
