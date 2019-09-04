See Which TV Shows Are 2019 E! People's Choice Award Nominees, Including Stranger Things, Game of Thrones, Riverdale & More

SUNDAY
Don't change the channel because the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards nominees are here!

The award show, which will air live on Sunday, Nov. 10 on E!, celebrates the best in pop culture including movies, music, podcasts and more. Some of the most anticipated categories are all about TV and the nominees this year are nothing short of amazing.

A few shows nominated took their final bow this year, such as Game of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory, up for Show of 2019 and Comedy Show of 2019 respectively. Whether or not their last year on the air will include a PCA win is up to fan votes, as the People's Choice Awards are the only show that is for the people, by the people.

With tearjerkers like This Is Us, spooky adventures like Stranger Things and compelling character studies like Big Little Lies all in contention for categories like The Drama Show of 2019, making your choice is going to be a tough one.

Read

2019 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

The fun doesn't stop at narrative series, either.

Everyone's favorite unscripted shows will also be facing off to take home the trophy for awards like The Reality Show of 2019. If you've ever wanted to hand out a golden buzzer on America's Got Talent, you can get the same feeling of being a judge by casting your vote for categories like The Competition Show of 2019.

You can also support the shows that are your favorite part of your morning or bedtime by weighing in on the Daytime Talk Show or Nighttime Talk Show of 2019 categories.

There really is something for everyone to sound off on, so check out the full list of TV Show nominees below and be sure to tune into the live show to see which ones take home the top prizes!

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!

Game of Thrones Finale

Helen Sloan/HBO

Game of Thrones

The Show of 2019

The Drama Show of 2019

The Bingeworthy Show of 2019

WWE Raw

WWE

WWE Raw

The Show of 2019

Stranger Things Costumes, Season 3

Netflix

Stranger Things

The Show of 2019

The Drama Show of 2019

The Bingeworthy Show of 2019

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2019

The Walking Dead, Norman Reedus

AMC

The Walking Dead

The Show of 2019

The Drama Show of 2019

The Big Bang Theory

CBS

The Big Bang Theory

The Show of 2019

The Comedy Show of 2019

Riverdale

The CW Network (The CW)

Riverdale

The Show of 2019

The Drama Show of 2019

This Is Us

NBC

This Is Us

The Show of 2019

The Drama Show of 2019

Ellen Pompeo, Greys Anatomy

ABC

Grey's Anatomy

The Show of 2019

The Drama Show of 2019

CHICAGO P.D., Elias Koteas, Tracy Spiridakos, Patrick Flueger, LaRoyce Hawkins, Jon Seda,

James Dimmock/NBC

Chicago P.D.

The Drama Show of 2019

Big Little Lies

HBO

Big Little Lies

The Drama Show of 2019

Saturday Night Live, Cecily Strong

NBC

Saturday Night Live

The Comedy Show of 2019

Modern Family

ABC

Modern Family

The Comedy Show of 2019

The Good Place, Manny Jacinto

NBC

The Good Place

The Comedy Show of 2019

Grown-ish, Yara Shahidi

Freeform

Grown-ish

The Comedy Show of 2019

Veep, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

HBO

Veep

The Comedy Show of 2019

Orange Is the New Black Season 7

Netflix

Orange Is the New Black

The Comedy Show of 2019

The Bingeworthy Show of 2019

Schitt's Creek

Pop

Schitt's Creek

The Comedy Show of 2019

Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 1612

E!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

The Reality Show of 2019

Love and Hip Hop

VH1

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Reality Show of 2019

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Reality Show of 2019

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Reality Show of 2019

Queer Eye Season 4

Netflix

Queer Eye

The Reality Show of 2019

The Bingeworthy Show of 2019

Bachelor in Paradise

ABC

Bachelor in Paradise

The Reality Show of 2019

VANDERPUMP RULES, Jax Taylor, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, Brittany Cartwright

Trae Patton/Bravo

Vanderpump Rules

The Reality Show of 2019

Jersey Shore

MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Reality Show of 2019

American Idol, Alejandro Aranda, Madison Vandenburg, Laine Hardy

ABC

American Idol

The Competition Show of 2019

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

VH1

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Competition Show of 2019

America's Got Talent

NBC

America's Got Talent

The Competition Show of 2019

The Masked Singer

Fox

The Masked Singer

The Competition Show of 2019

Colton Underwood, The Bachelor

ABC

The Bachelor

The Competition Show of 2019

The Voice, Kelly Clarkson

NBC

The Voice

The Competition Show of 2019

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

ABC

The Bachelorette

The Competition Show of 2019

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

The Challenge

The Competition Show of 2019

Meghan McCain, The View

ABC/Lou Rocco

The View

The Daytime Talk Show of 2019

Jada Pinkett Smith, Jordyn Woods, Red Table Talk

Facebook

Red Table Talk

The Daytime Talk Show of 2019

The Big Bang Theory, Ellen DeGeneres Show

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The Ellen Degeneres Show

The Daytime Talk Show of 2019

Wendy Williams

Fox/The Wendy Williams Show

The Wendy Williams Show

The Daytime Talk Show of 2019

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest

ABC

Live with Ryan and Kelly

The Daytime Talk Show of 2019

Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford, Today Show

Nathan Congleton/NBC

TODAY

The Daytime Talk Show of 2019

Good Morning America

ABC

Good Morning America

The Daytime Talk Show of 2019

The Real, Talk Show

Warner Bros.

The Real

The Daytime Talk Show of 2019

Idris Elba, Stephen Colbert

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2019

Gabrielle Union, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2019

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Comedy Central

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2019

Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

ABC/Randy Holmes

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2019

James Corden, The Late Late Show with James Corden

Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2019

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

TBS

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2019

John Oliver

YouTube

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2019

