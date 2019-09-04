SUNDAY
NOV 10, 9PM

2019 PCAs: See the Full List of Female Music Artists Nominated Including Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Lizzo

  • By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Wed., Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

We can't stop singing because the 2019 People's Choice Awards nominees are here and the ladies up for musical awards are pitch-perfect!

Ariana Grande is bringing the heat to the PCAs this year with six nominations, including The Female Artist and Song of 2019. The "7 Rings" singer is the most nominated person at the PCAs, which airs live on E! on Sunday, November 10.

Taylor Swift is up there, too, with four nominations in categories like The Album of 2019 for her recently released Lover. Lizzo will be tough competition for her, though, with her self-love album Cuz I Love You competing in the same category.

Those that tried to learn the choreography from their favorite artists will also need to tune in to see who takes home the prize for The Music Video of 2019. Billie Eilish is looking to nab the award with "Bad Guy" but whether or not she wins is up to the fans, as the PCA winners are decided by the people!

Read

2019 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

With additional categories including The Country Artist, Latin Artist and Concert Tour of 2019, there are plenty of musicians that need their fans to rally behind them now that voting is open.

Check out all of the solo female artists who are nominated for an award below. Some of your musical favorites may also be nominated for a collaboration track, so be sure to check out the full list of nominees to see where else they have the opportunity to take home a trophy.

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!

Ariana Grande, 7 Rings

YouTube

Ariana Grande

The Female Artist of 2019

The Song of 2019 for "7 Rings"

The Album of 2019 for Thank U, Next

The Music Video of 2019 for "7 Rings"

The Concert Tour of 2019 for Sweetener

Taylor Swift, Amazon Music Prime Day 2019 Concert

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift

The Female Artist of 2019

The Album of 2019 for Lover

Cardi B, Bonnaroo

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Cardi B

The Female Artist of 2019

Article continues below

2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango, Halsey

imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Halsey

The Female Artist of 2019

Billie Eilish, Coachella 2019

Tanner Grant

Billie Eilish

The Female Artist of 2019

The Song of 2019 for "Bad Guy"

The Album of 2019 for WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

The Music Video of 2019 for "Bad Guy"

Miley Cyrus

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Chris Cornell Estate

Miley Cyrus

The Female Artist of 2019

Article continues below

Camila Cabello

Chris Polk for Mastercard

Camila Cabello

The Female Artist of 2019

Pink, Citi Sound Vault pre-Grammy party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Citi

P!nk

The Female Artist of 2019

The Concert Tour of 2019 for Beautiful Trauma

Lizzo, 2019 BET Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lizzo

The Album of 2019 for Cuz I Love You

Article continues below

Carrie Underwood, Glastonbury Festival 2019

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood

The Country Artist of 2019

Kelsea Ballerini

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini

The Country Artist of 2019

Maren Morris

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for YouTube Music

Maren Morris

The Country Artist of 2019

Article continues below

Karol G

Eyepix/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Karol G

The Latin Artist of 2019

Natti Natasha

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Natti Natasha

The Latin Artist of 2019

Becky G

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Becky G

The Latin Artist of 2019

Article continues below

Lady Gaga, Enigma Residency, Las Vegas

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas

Lady Gaga

The Concert Tour of 2019 for Enigma

Jennifer Lopez

James Devaney/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez

The Concert Tour of 2019 for It's My Party

Cher

Angel Marchini/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Cher

The Concert Tour of 2019 for Here We Go Again Tour

Article continues below

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , 2019 People's Choice Awards , Music , Celebrities , Awards , VG , Red Carpet , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.