2019 VMAs: Vote for Which Star Was Best Dressed

While the 2019 VMAs honored the best when it came to music, the red carpet was proof that those stylish stars bring their best to the red carpet too.

The awards ceremony, which was held last night at the Prudential Center in Newark, handed out top awards to musicians like Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X and the Jonas Brothers.

There were plenty of exciting musical performances, too, from up-and-comer Rosalía to Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, whose "Señorita" duet was so hot that even the other A-listers in the crowd went wild.

Missy Elliot also took the stage to accept the iconic Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Fans were thrilled when she danced alongside her original hype girl, Alyson Stoner, who first appeared in "Work It" with the star back in 2003!

And while we could go on for hours about Miley Cyrus' emotional "Slide Away" performance, some of the other scene stealers took place at the step-and-repeat before the ceremony even began!