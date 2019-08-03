Happy Birthday, Tom Brady! See All the Cutest Family Moments From the Brady Bunch

by Kelsey Klemme | Sat., Aug. 3, 2019 6:00 AM
If anyone has had a championship year, it's Tom Brady.
The Patriots quarterback, who turns 42 today, added yet another Super Bowl ring to his collection (he has now earned six) and walked the pink carpet at the Met Gala since his last birthday. All along the way, he's had wife and supermodel Gisele Bündchen and kids by his side.
The power couple, who celebrated 10 years of marriage together this year, first met on a blind date. Bündchen would later go on to tell The Tonight Show that it was love at first sight saying, "When I saw those kind eyes, I literally [fell] in love, like, right away."
They exchanged vows in 2009 and have welcomed two children, Benjamin and Vivian Brady. Brady also is father to son John Edward Thomas Moynahan, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan and Bündchen lovingly refers to as her "bonus child".
Bündchen, who also penned her memoir Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life this last year, and the rest of the fam can always be seen cheering on the team on the sidelines. Brady knows teamwork is just as important off the field as it is on it, stressing that his wife's support has been key to making everything work.
"Ten years ago, I didn't realize how much I could love you and the family we created together," the NFL MVP wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from his wedding day. "Thank you for loving me, for supporting my dreams, and for nurturing our family in the way that only you could. You are my rock, my love and my light! I love you and I love our family!"
We love them, too. Take a look at the cutest moments the family has had over the past ten years below!
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady snuggles with his kids John "Jack" Moynahan (from his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan), Vivian Brady, and Benjamin Brady in this adorable photo snapped by his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, on Father's Day.
Brady went from quarterback to coach with his son on the beach, writing on Instagram that he's "#dadsfavoriteworkoutpartner."
In March, Bündchen shared this adorable photo on Instagram of Brady giving his son a kiss on the forehead.
Article continues below
The whole Brady-bünch posed together at the Mercedes-Benz in Atlanta ahead of the Super Bowl LIII, which the Patriots later won.
Brady lurks as Pennywise the Dancing Clown in a window behind his family as they celebrate Halloween in 2018.
Brady enjoys a Saturday with his daughter on his shoulders.
Article continues below
As Brady gears up for another football season this summer he stopped to give his daughter a little love and clearly this one has her dad's full attention.
In July 2018, the Brady bunch headed out of town for a family vacation and they couldn't look any happier on their horseback riding adventure.
Brady celebrated Father's Day with a family dinner and lots of silly photos with his younger son, Ben.
Article continues below
There's nothing sweeter than seeing the greatest quarterback of all time (he has six Super Bowl rings) get smothered in love by his three kids.
Even though it was springtime, Brady bundled up with Ben for a fun day outside...complete with a little training.
Tom Brady as the Easter bunny? Who would've guessed?!
Article continues below
Tom Vs Time/Facebook
The super sweet family was all smiles during one of Brady's episodes of Tom vs. Time.
After playing in another Super Bowl, Brady took a little break with his family in February, complete with burger time and selfies.
Even though the Patriots lost the 2018 Super Bowl, Brady had his support squad ready and waiting to cheer him up.
Article continues below
Ahead of Super Bowl LII, the Patriots QB posed for pictures with his whole family including wife Bündchen and oldest son Jack, second born Ben, and daughter Vivian.
The New England Patriots quarterback showed his second oldest son a little love on his birthday in December of 2017 writing, "Happy Birthday to the sweetest 8 year old boy a mom and dad could ever ask for! So filled with love and joy! We are so proud of you Benny! And you shine a light that brightens our lives every day! We love you."
Vivian was the ultimate sous chef as her dad made her biscuits before Thanksgiving and really, what can't Brady do?
Article continues below
The dynamic duo of Tom and Ben spent a November day swinging in a hammock together and we really wish we had some R&R like this in our near future.
Leave it to Brady to teach his son more than just football.
The Brady crew rolled around in the grass and enjoyed spending time together in June 2017 and it really does look like they are having a blast.
Article continues below
Who says you're too old to make funny faces?
Billie Weiss/Getty Images
When the Patriots headed back to Boston for their parade celebration after their 2017 Super Bowl win, Brady brought Ben along for the ride making him the coolest dad around.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Winning the Super Bowl in 2017 was great, but getting to celebrate with your daughter on the field is priceless.
Article continues below
In 2017, Vivian gave her dad a big good luck kiss before he headed out for a game. Seriously, these two are so stinking cute.
Brady's fans span near and far, but his biggest fans are his three kids and their "Brady" jerseys continually make us love them even more as a unit.
Decorating the Christmas tree is twice as fun when you have your precious daughter helping you out...especially when she's dressed as a fairy!
Article continues below
The 41-year-old football player loves to spend his off time with his adorable kiddos at the beach and we totally approve.
Come on, this is too cute.
This photo of Brady and Bündchen with their two kids on holiday is so sweet that it makes us a little jealous...OK, a lot jealous.
Article continues below
Back in 2015, Brady stopped to take in the scenery with Vivian and made us love him even more as a dad in the process.
Matching pajamas and kisses for everyone sounds like any dad's ideal Father's Day.
When the California native isn't playing football on a Sunday he is breaking out his cooking skills and making his kids pancakes. Sounds perfect to us.
Article continues below
In 2014, Ben proved he is a mini version of his pops with his adorable matching ensemble.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?