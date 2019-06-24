Bold Colors, Mini Dresses & Sexy Suits Rocked the 2019 BET Awards Red Carpet: Which Look Was Your Favorite?

It's just another manic Monday, but at least this Monday we have something to talk about...the 2019 BET Awards!

On Sunday, stars from the entertainment and sports world took over the blue carpet at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater to celebrate this year's BET Awards and the show itself was totally lit.

With epic and touching performances from Cardi B and John Legend and Mary J. Blige taking home the Lifetime Achievement Award there was always something to celebrate at this show. Our favorite part however was the red-hot fashions throughout the night.

Celebrities like singer Ciara and Grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi for example were so hot we can't stop talking about their looks.

Ciara rocked a red-orange frock by Jean Paul Gaultier while Shahidi gave off winter and summer vibes with her saucy Prabal Gurung sweater and blue sequined skirt combo and Christian Louboutin heels, and they were just the tip of the iceberg when it came to killer BET Awards ensembles.