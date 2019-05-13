SUNDAY
Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament: Which of the Elite 8 Duos Is the Best of Them All?

by Johnni Macke | Mon., May. 13, 2019 9:00 AM

Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament Round 3

Hannah Brown might just be starting her journey to find love on The Bachelorette (her season starts tonight), but there are many contestants from Bachelor Nation who have already proven that the system works.

Over the years, some of our favorite Bachelor and Bachelorette stars have fallen in and out of love, but the couples that are currently together we totally ship and are definitely rooting for.

Whether it's OG Bachelorette star Trista Rehn and her hubbie Ryan Sutter or new couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, couples who are making it work within the Bachelor Nation fam are couples we want to see succeed.

That doesn't mean however that we don't have a favorite couple from the reality TV franchise that we love a little more than the rest. We know all you Bachelor Nation fans out there are just like us, so we've been getting your input on which couple is truly the best.

In the beginning of May we asked you to vote for your favorite couple from the series, or that have met because of their affiliation with the show, and now it's down to the top eight couples.

As you prepare to watch an all-new season of The Bachelorette, why not vote for the couple from Bachelor Nation that makes you believe in romance? You know you want to!

This round will be open until, Wednesday, May 15 at 7 p.m. so there's no time to waste when casting your votes!

Bachelor Nation Couples: Elite 8
Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph vs. Kendall Long & Joe Amabile
62.5%
37.5%
Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick vs. Ashley Hebert & J.P. Rosenbaum
53.8%
46.2%
Sean Lowe & Catherine (Giudici) Lowe vs. Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo
76.9%
23.1%
JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers vs. Trista Rehn & Ryan Sutter
27.8%
72.2%

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

